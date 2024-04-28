Bournemouth brush aside Brighton to move into Premier League top half

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bournemouth brush aside Brighton to move into Premier League top half

By Press Association
Bournemouth’s Justin Kluivert celebrates against Brighton (Adam Davy/PA).
Bournemouth’s Justin Kluivert celebrates against Brighton (Adam Davy/PA).

Goals from Marcos Senesi, Enes Unal and Justin Kluivert fired record-breaking Bournemouth into the top half of the Premier League after a 3-0 win over Brighton.

The Cherries won the battle for south-coast supremacy to beat their own record points haul in the top flight, surpassing the 46 they managed under Eddie Howe in 2016-17.

When Brighton won the reverse fixture at the end of September they moved up to third, while Bournemouth were still searching for their first win under Andoni Iraola.

But the Seagulls have now wilted to 12th, their European ambitions well and truly extinguished, while Bournemouth are proving to be the late-season bloomers.

It took them just 13 minutes to take the lead when Lewis Cook swung in corner to the near post, where Umal challenged Brighton teenager Mark O’Mahony.

The ball looped up into the six-yard box and Senesi was left with a simple header into the net.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi made seven changes to his line-up following the 4-0 drubbing by Manchester City on Thursday, including full debuts for O’Mahony and Odel Offiah, the nephew of rugby league great Martin Offiah.

They almost hauled themselves level when Facundo Buonanotte jinked past fellow Argentinian Senesi and raced into the box, but his shot was beaten away by Cherries keeper Mark Travers.

However, Bournemouth were by far the more dangerous side and Unal should have doubled their lead on the half hour when the ball was squared to him by Alex Scott.

But the Turkish midfielder, making his first Premier League start, scuffed his shot horribly wide.

With Brighton looking shaky at the back, Kluivert found Scott in the penalty area and his drive was deflected over the crossbar.

Kluivert was next to try his luck at the start of the second half when he was cleverly played through by Dominic Solanke, but he buried his shot into the side-netting.

But the Dutch winger helped create the second in the 52nd minute with a mazy run before finding Dango Ouattara down the left.

Ouattara’s cross from the byline was met by a towering header from Udal, sending the ball back across goal and beyond the dive of Bart Verbruggen.

Simon Adingra came closest to pulling one back for Brighton, but his curler was superbly kept out by Travers.

Instead Kluivert had the last word with a fine left-footed finish as Bournemouth, who were languishing in 19th in October, secured another impressive win and a place in the top 10.