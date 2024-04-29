Billy Vunipola apologises after receiving fine for resisting the law in Majorca By Press Association April 29 2024, 12:46pm April 29 2024, 12:46pm Share Billy Vunipola apologises after receiving fine for resisting the law in Majorca Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4963878/billy-vunipola-apologises-after-receiving-fine-for-resisting-the-law-in-majorca/ Copy Link Billy Vunipola was fined after an incident in the early hours of Sunday morning in Palma (Adam Davy/PA) England forward Billy Vunipola has “unreservedly” apologised after being fined for resisting the law on the Spanish island of Majorca. The 31-year-old said there was “no violence” during the incident in the early hours of Sunday morning and he is scheduled to fly back to the UK on Monday. In a statement issued through his club Saracens, Vunipola said he was charged with resisting the law and fined 240 euros (£205) following an “express trial”. He described the incident as an “unfortunate misunderstanding” which “got out of hand”. A statement on behalf of Billy Vunipola.#YourSaracens💫 pic.twitter.com/JvqiDAeiZh— Saracens Rugby Club (@Saracens) April 29, 2024 In his statement, Vunipola said: “I can confirm I was involved in an unfortunate misunderstanding when I was leaving a club in Majorca on Sunday, which got out of hand. “Contrary to media reports, there was no violence, no fight and I did not threaten anybody at any stage, with bottles or chairs or anything else. “I was charged with resisting the law and, following an ‘express trial’, I have paid a fine of 240 euros. The Spanish police investigation is now closed, and I am flying back to the UK today. “I will obviously cooperate with the Saracens internal process and unreservedly apologise for any inconvenience to all involved.”