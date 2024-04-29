Ronnie O’Sullivan sees off Ryan Day to book Crucible quarter-final spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Ronnie O’Sullivan sees off Ryan Day to book Crucible quarter-final spot

By Press Association
Ronnie O’Sullivan shared a laugh with the crowd during his victory over Ryan Day (Martin Rickett/PA)
Ronnie O’Sullivan shared a laugh with the crowd during his victory over Ryan Day (Martin Rickett/PA)

Ronnie O’Sullivan’s bid to claim a record eighth Crucible crown remains firmly on track after he beat Ryan Day 13-7 to reach the World Championship quarter-finals.

The 48-year-old went into the third session of his second-round clash with a 10-6 lead before winning three out of four frames in just over an hour on Monday afternoon to make it through to the last eight.

O’Sullivan, who has 41 ranking tournament wins to his name, will now play either Stuart Bingham or Jack Lisowski for a place in the semi-finals.

Ronnie O’Sullivan is through to the quarter-finals
Ronnie O’Sullivan is through to the quarter-finals (Martin Rickett/PA)

O’Sullivan made Welshman Day pay for not taking his chances in the opening frame of the third session as he edged a close one 62-57 to stretch his advantage to 11-6.

And the Englishman tightened his grip with a fine break of 85 in the next to get within one frame of the quarters.

The seven-time champion was forced to wait as Day took the third frame of the session 94-5, but O’Sullivan wrapped up victory at the next opportunity to cruise into the last eight.

Kyren Wilson stormed into the next round with a 13-6 victory over Joe O’Connor.

Wilson also took a 10-6 lead into the final session of his second-round match and won a scrappy first frame to move within two of the quarter-finals.

Another long frame followed as O’Connor looked to peg his opponent back, but there was nothing he could do to stop Wilson from going 12-6 in front.

And Wilson got over the line in the next frame to clinch a straightforward win.