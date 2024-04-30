Dream is all players wear headgear and no-one even notices – Manchester 62 owner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dream is all players wear headgear and no-one even notices – Manchester 62 owner

By Press Association
Manchester 62 players wear headwear which absorbs and disperses impacts and reduces acceleration from falls, collisions and headers (Manchester 62 handout/PA)
Manchester 62 players wear headwear which absorbs and disperses impacts and reduces acceleration from falls, collisions and headers (Manchester 62 handout/PA)

The owner of Gibraltar Football League club Manchester 62 is fighting for protective headbands to become mandatory in the professional game.

American entrepreneur Michael Anton Monsour, who has two decades of experience working in senior living and memory care, has made it the club’s mission to increase awareness around concussion and probable chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) in football.

In January 2023 Manchester 62, the British territory club – named after Manchester United, with Sir Matt Busby’s permission – became the first top-flight European team to have all 10 outfield players wear protective headwear designed to reduce the risk of concussive and sub-concussive events in football.

The headwear absorbs and disperses impacts and reduces acceleration from falls, collisions and headers.

Manchester 62 have also teamed up with the head injury charity Concussion Legacy Foundation to provide data-driven in-season case studies on the issue of CTE and the overall effectiveness of current protective devices.

And Monsour wants to see a time when headwear is an every day part of football.

“The partnership with Concussion Legacy Foundation has turned our team into this laboratory on the pitch,” Monsour told the PA news agency.

“We want to create and provide in-season data, we are at the forefront of the research group. We are able to capture all instances of concussive and sub-concussive events during a match.

Manchester 62 were the first top flight team in Europe where every outfield player wore protective headbands
Manchester 62 were the first top-flight team in Europe to have every outfield player wear protective headbands (M62 handout/PA)

“The headgear was part of a case study which showed about 73 per cent reduction of pressure on the brain when using them.

“At the minute they are not perfect, but they are a bridge to the solution which means we can advance and expand.

“We want to go to FIFA and UEFA and say, ‘Listen guys, is this not worth a shot?’.

“People didn’t even bat an eye over shin-guards, we are talking about a headband with Kevlar protection and a little bit of science and maybe players can live long enough to see their grandkids.

“My dream is to be in my 60s and all the players are wearing headgear and no-one even notices. I am fighting for normality, that’s all I am doing, to remove the stigma.”

Raphael Varane says his body is damaged and will not let his son head the ball
Raphael Varane says his body is damaged and will not let his son head the ball (Francesco Scaccianoce/PA)

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane is the latest high-profile player to speak out against current concussion rules in the game and said his body has been “damaged” by repeated heading.

Monsour wants more action at the top of the game and for it to filter through to youth and academy levels.

The American, who has recently secured external funding to allow his club to survive extinction, added: “Raphael Varane addressed this. Taking a player out of a game for a few extra minutes for a concussion test is a joke. It doesn’t save them.

“Clubs need to engage in this. It has to come from the top. We are trying to save our kids but we have to inspire our kids. There needs to be an education.

“The idea is to create a purpose beyond the pitch and instil the idea to fight for something more than themselves.”