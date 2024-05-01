Sean Dyche blossoms into music video star after leading Everton to safety

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sean Dyche blossoms into music video star after leading Everton to safety

By Press Association
Everton manager Sean Dyche has made his debut in a Blossoms music video (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Everton manager Sean Dyche reflected on a “surreal” week in which the club avoided relegation and he made his debut in a music video.

Having done the business in his day job, beating Brentford on Saturday to secure a 71st successive top-flight season, Stockport-based indie band Blossoms dropped a trailer for their new single in which Dyche features prominently.

Only last week, in response to an answer he gave in an interview about Green Day, lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong posted a mocked up a picture of him in an Everton shirt signing a contract.

Asked about a strange last few days, Dyche said: “Some of it by design: the performances and wins I would hope. The rest of it is certainly surreal.

“The Green Day thing came from an answer to a question and then Green Day picked up on that and it’s amazing.

“The music video was basically the lads I met at a Rick Astley concert and they just said ‘Would you fancy it?’. To be in a music video, why would you not fancy that when you are a music fan?

“They sort of gave me a rough feeling of ‘could you wear a suit, could you turn up’ and I was thinking ‘Not quite sure how this is going to go’ but they are a really good group of lads and really good performers.

“I saw them at the Isle of Wight festival pre-pandemic and they referenced it and said ‘Would you come and do this video?’. I said ‘Yeah sure’. Really pleased.”

Asked about the role he played in the video – essentially being himself – Dyche added: “I wouldn’t call it a character.

“The basic premise is I send them on a mission, they have a few mishaps on the way and I remind them they better get the job done. I’m pleased it has got some positive traction.

“Tom, the lead singer, just messaged me and said ‘Listen, it’s been received positively at this stage’ and I think it’s Radio 1’s record of the week. It is a good tune, which is helpful.

“For someone who is a big music and gig fan to be asked and feature in it was very pleasing and a good bit of fun.”