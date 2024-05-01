Police investigating after alleged assault on linesman in amateur game in Wales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Police investigating after alleged assault on linesman in amateur game in Wales

By Press Association
CPD Penrhyndeudraeth won the North Wales Coast Football League fixture 8-0 (Mike Egerton/PA)
CPD Penrhyndeudraeth won the North Wales Coast Football League fixture 8-0 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Police are investigating after an amateur footballer appeared to be punched in the face by a staff member from a rival team during a match in North Wales.

Video footage shared on social media shows the CPD Penrhyndeudraeth player, who was acting as a volunteer linesman at the time, fall to the ground having been struck.

The alleged assault occurred around 15 minutes into Penrhyn’s North Wales Coast Football League fixture at Amlwch Town on Saturday.

In a statement, North Wales Police said: “We can confirm that we are currently investigating an assault which occurred at Amlwch Town FC’s ground on Saturday, April 27th.

“We can also confirm that we are aware of the footage which is being circulated on social media and ask that people do not share to avoid potentially prejudicing any legal proceedings.”

The Penrhyn player remained on the ground at the side of the pitch for a few seconds before being helped to his feet as team-mates rushed over.

Football Association of Wales (FAW) chief executive Noel Mooney condemned the incident.

In a reply to the video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Mooney wrote: “Yes we are aware of the incident – as are police. There is no room in football for this.”

The PA news agency has contacted the FAW for official comment.

Noel Mooney
Football Association of Wales chief executive Noel Mooney condemned the incident (Steve Welsh/PA)

A Facebook post from Penrhyn, who won the game 8-0, read: “A fantastic result and performance from the lads today.

“Unfortunately, the game was marred by an incident which occurred approximately 15 minutes into the game when a Penrhyn player, acting as a voluntary linesman, was assaulted.

“The club will not be making any further comments but will support the player as the matter has been reported to the police.”

Penrhyn manager Riccardo Pellegrino, who is shown in the video attempting to diffuse the situation, praised the response of his players.

“Your behaviour on the pitch after what happened was impeccable, I’m proud to coach this fantastic group of lads,” he wrote on Facebook.