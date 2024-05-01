Advantage Borussia Dortmund after Champions League first-leg win over PSG

Niclas Fullkrug’s stunning finish gave Borussia Dortmund the edge in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against Paris St Germain.

Fullkrug pounced in the 35th minute to seal a 1-0 victory but an end-to-end clash at Signal Iduna Park could have been snatched by either team with chances arriving thick and fast in a furious second half.

Jadon Sancho, on loan from Manchester United, was the most dangerous player on the pitch and he gave left-back Nuno Mendes a torrid time while creating a host of Dortmund’s opportunities.

The 24-year-old was at the heart of the hosts’ brightest moments throughout a riveting contest, including launching the move that provided an early chance for Marcel Sabitzer.

But even Sancho’s enterprise was eclipsed by the world-class skills shown by Fullkrug as Dortmund surged into the lead.

Collecting a pinpoint long pass out of defence from Nico Schlotterbeck, Fullkrug controlled the ball with his right foot and then rifled it into the bottom of the net with his left.

It was an exquisite finish that marooned keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, but PSG were also exposed too easily by Fullkrug’s run and their problems deepened when centre-back Lucas Hernandez limped off.

Jadon Sancho starred for Dortmund (Matthias Schrader/AP)

Fullkrug then teed up Sabitzer with a delicate touch but the Austrian midfielder was denied by Donnarumma.

PSG ended the first half without a single shot at goal and they came under renewed pressure soon after the interval following a surging run from Ian Maatsen, but Sancho was unable to make the most of his cross because of a slip.

What followed was the Parisians’ brightest spell of the match as the woodwork came to Dortmund’s rescue twice in quick succession, first denying Kylian Mbappe’s curling shot and then Achraf Hakimi from close range.

Borussia Dortmund fans were in full voice (PA via DPA)

Mbappe was then denied by keeper Gregor Kobel before Fabian Ruiz headed a great chance wide after being played in by Marquinhos.

Dortmund showed they were still a threat when Sancho glided around Mendes with ease and found Fullkrug with a brilliant pass only for the striker to shin his shot high over the crossbar.

Cries for a penalty after Fullkrug appeared to be shoved in the air by Mendes were ignored by referee Anthony Taylor and the next chance of a pulsating second half fell to Ousmane Dembele, who scuffed his strike.

Dembele then drilled a great chance over as Dortmund’s defence went to sleep and the drama continued when Sancho released Julian Brandt, but he made a mess of the shot.