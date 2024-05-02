Football rumours: Arsenal hoping to stave off offers to keep Jorginho

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Football rumours: Arsenal hoping to stave off offers to keep Jorginho

By Press Association
Arsenal’s Jorginho is being linked with a move away (John Walton/PA)
Arsenal's Jorginho is being linked with a move away (John Walton/PA)

What the papers say

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has attracted interest from Juventus, Napoli and Lazio but the club are hoping to stave of the competitors to keep the 32-year-old and extend his contract at the club, the Standard reports. The club have reportedly offered Jorginho a contract extension.

Tottenham are targeting Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez and Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly this summer, according to the Telegraph.

AFC Bournemouth v Swansea City – Emirates FA Cup – Fourth Round – Vitality Stadium
Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The i says Newcastle United will not be pressured into selling Bruno Guimaraes below his mammoth £100million release clause or selling striker Alexander Isak, while the Sun reports the club is close to signing Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Everton v Crystal Palace – Premier League – Goodison Park
Everton’s Amadou Onana (Peter Byrne/PA)

Amadou Onana: Football Transfers says Arsenal, Newcastle and Bayern Munich are the favourites to sign the 22-year-old Everton midfielder.

Thiago Silva: Fluminense have sent a formal proposal to sign the 39-year-old Chelsea defender after he announced he would leave the club in the summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.