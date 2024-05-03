Football rumours: Juventus in the box seat to sign Mason Greenwood

What the papers say

Juventus are leading the race for Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood, who is out on loan at Getafe, with a number of clubs including Atletico Madrid after the 22-year-old’s signature, according to i sport. Greenwood has scored eight goals and has six assists in 28 games for Getafe.

Gabriel Jesus is ready to fight for his spot at Arsenal, the Sun reports, with talk of a summer transfer move for the forward. The 27-year-old has scored four goals with four assists in the Premier League this season.

Several clubs, including Celtic, are interested in Aston Villa’s loaned out goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo, the Sun says. The 22-year-old from Finland has spent the season on loan at Exeter City.

Social media round-up

🇮🇹 AC Milan have big plans for the summer with the appointment of a new manager on the horizon We can reveal Aston Villa defender Diego Carlos and Man Utd loanee Sofyan Amrabat are among the players on their shortlist ⤵️ https://t.co/HFTrZLIyAa — TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) May 3, 2024

🚨🔵 Understand Chelsea as well as Newcastle are among clubs informed on conditions of the deal to sign Tosin Adarabioyo as free agent. Several clubs are asking for conditions of potential free signing, but no formal proposal made. Tosin will take his time to decide his future. pic.twitter.com/6A8TACVSdp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 2, 2024

Players to watch

Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Michael Olise: ESPN says Manchester United are leading the race to sign the exciting 22-year-old from Crystal Palace.

Bernardo Silva: Barcelona manager Xavi has reportedly told the club he wants to sign the 29-year-old from Manchester City, but Bayern Munich are also interested in the midfielder, according to Spanish outlet Sport.