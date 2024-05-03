Ange Postecoglou: Tottenham a long way off winning league but we can grow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Ange Postecoglou: Tottenham a long way off winning league but we can grow

By Press Association
Ange Postecoglou watched Tottenham make it back-to-back London derby defeats on Thursday (John Walton/PA)
Ange Postecoglou watched Tottenham make it back-to-back London derby defeats on Thursday (John Walton/PA)

Ange Postecoglou has acknowledged Tottenham are a long way off being able to challenge for the Premier League title but believes the squad will grow from the current pain they feel.

Spurs suffered a third consecutive defeat on Thursday night in losing 2-0 at Chelsea, which followed a 3-2 reverse at home to Arsenal last Sunday and a four-goal thrashing away to Newcastle midway through April.

Those results have halted Tottenham’s top-four bid and sparked questions over whether Postecoglou still remains on the right path to bring overdue success to the club.

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Tottenham’s defeat at Chelsea was their third in a row (John Walton/PA)

Ahead of Sunday’s trip to Liverpool, Postecoglou said: “We’re a long way off but it doesn’t mean we can’t challenge next year.

“I think in terms of the team I want us to be we’re a fair way off, but I’m not dismissing the fact that we have to be competitive and challenge for success every year I am here.

“I’m not going to dismiss any year as just a building year. Every year is a building year to get to where we want to, but it’s also an opportunity for us to have success. As it was this year and we’ve fallen short of that.

“Every job I’ve taken has had tough bits. Sometimes at the start, sometimes in the middle, sometimes at the end.

“Nothing surprises me and it’s a necessary part of it. It’s how you grow. You don’t grow by thinking everything’s going to run smoothly. You need to go through these times and find out about yourself.”

Postecoglou has shuffled his pack in an attempt to get Spurs out of their current slump, with Yves Bissouma on the bench against Arsenal while James Maddison dropped out of the starting line-up at Chelsea.

The experienced Australian coach cut a frustrated figure at Stamford Bridge but rallied around his squad on Friday morning ahead of the next stern test against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

“I’m sure they’re hurt but it’s also part of the process. It’s not going to change, you’re not going to have less derbies next year,” Postecoglou said.

“The big games will always be big games and you need to feel the pain, but understand that that sort of intensity will always be there when you’re representing this football club.

“I don’t think anyone has shirked it and I don’t think it’s for a lack of effort or desire. But, like I said, if you haven’t been put in that situation before it’s confronting, challenging and it’s how you navigate your way through that.

“Sometimes it’s on an individual basis. My kind of role in that is always the collective, about the environment, how we can create an environment that they feel like they can embrace that challenge.

“Last night was disappointing from a defensive pressing aspect because that has been pretty consistent all year, so that was the one area I was really disappointed with. But, in general, the lads were still trying to play and embed our principles.”