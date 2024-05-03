Lewis Hamilton troubles continue as Max Verstappen claims Miami GP sprint pole

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Lewis Hamilton troubles continue as Max Verstappen claims Miami GP sprint pole

By Press Association
Lewis Hamilton qualified only 12th for the sprint race in Miami (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)
Lewis Hamilton qualified only 12th for the sprint race in Miami (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

Lewis Hamilton’s troubled season continued in Miami after he qualified only 12th for Saturday’s sprint race at the Hard Rock Stadium.

As Max Verstappen put his Red Bull on pole position, Hamilton, who has so far failed to finish in the top six this season, grazed the wall as he was eliminated in Q2.

Hamilton’s team-mate George Russell also failed to make it into the final phase, taking 11th place, on another disappointing afternoon for Mercedes in the Sunshine State.

“I have got nothing,” said Hamilton over the radio following his premature exit from qualifying which determines the grid for Saturday’s 19-lap dash.

The dejected seven-time world champion then shook his head as he departed his Mercedes.

The Silver Arrows have brought a revised machine to Florida, fast-tracking an upgraded floor originally due for the next round in Imola in a fortnight’s time.

But the new package failed to reverse the fortunes of a team labouring in fourth place in the constructors’ standings.

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton will start Saturday’s sprint race in Miami from 12th on the grid (Lynne Sladky/AP)

Team principal Toto Wolff put his forehead in his hands after seeing both drivers fail to make it out of Q2.

Verstappen is on course to waltz to his fourth world championship in as many years and the Dutchman put the team’s off-track troubles to one side – after designer Adrian Newey announced he is leaving Red Bull at the end of the year – to take spot.

Charles Leclerc qualified second for Ferrari with Sergio Perez third and Daniel Ricciardo fourth for RB.

However, Verstappen, who appeared to be struggling with the handling of his all-conquering Red Bull machine, was surprised he had managed to see off his rivals.

“Lol,” he said over the radio after edging out Leclerc by 0.108 seconds. “What happened to the others? This was terrible but I will take it.”

“It felt really terrible,” added Verstappen. “It was just incredibly difficult to get the tyres to work.

“Somehow we were first, and of course, I will happily take it. But it didn’t feel enjoyable out there to drive for whatever reason because in practice it felt really, really nice, I was very comfortable and confident, but in qualifying, not so much.”

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz took fifth, with Oscar Piastri sixth for McLaren. Lando Norris could manage only ninth after he finished eight tenths off the pace.

The sprint race takes place at 12:00 local time (5pm BST) on Saturday ahead of qualifying for Sunday’s main event.