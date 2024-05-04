On this day in 2018: Rangers appoint Steven Gerrard as manager

Rangers appointed Steven Gerrard as their new manager on a four-year deal on this day in 2018.

The former Liverpool and England captain took his first steps into management when he replaced Graeme Murty at Ibrox.

Gerrard, 37 at the time, had been coaching in Liverpool’s youth academy following his retirement from playing.

🗣 SG: Bring it on, I don't mind being under intense pressure. The loyalty of the supporters and how they stood by this club is the values that I agree with.

He said: “I am honoured to become the next manager of Rangers. I have enormous respect for this football club, and its history and tradition.

“I can’t wait to start this new journey at Rangers as we look to build on the many successes that this club has achieved.”

After finishing runners-up to Celtic in his first two seasons at the helm, Gerrard led the Gers on a record-breaking campaign in 2020-21.

Gerrard led Rangers to the 2020/21 Scottish Premiership title (Andrew Milligan/PA)

They won their first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years, going through the season unbeaten for the first time in their top-flight history, while also racking up more than 100 points for the first time in the SPL.

That achievement saw him attract interest from elsewhere and Gerrard left Ibrox to manage Aston Villa in November 2021, but he lasted less than a year at Villa Park.

He is currently manager of Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq.