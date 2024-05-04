On this day in 2018: Rangers appoint Steven Gerrard as manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On this day in 2018: Rangers appoint Steven Gerrard as manager

By Press Association
Steven Gerrard was appointed Rangers manager on this day in 2018 (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Rangers appointed Steven Gerrard as their new manager on a four-year deal on this day in 2018.

The former Liverpool and England captain took his first steps into management when he replaced Graeme Murty at Ibrox.

Gerrard, 37 at the time, had been coaching in Liverpool’s youth academy following his retirement from playing.

He said: “I am honoured to become the next manager of Rangers. I have enormous respect for this football club, and its history and tradition.

“I can’t wait to start this new journey at Rangers as we look to build on the many successes that this club has achieved.”

After finishing runners-up to Celtic in his first two seasons at the helm, Gerrard led the Gers on a record-breaking campaign in 2020-21.

Gerrard led Rangers to the 2020/21 Scottish Premiership title
They won their first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years, going through the season unbeaten for the first time in their top-flight history, while also racking up more than 100 points for the first time in the SPL.

That achievement saw him attract interest from elsewhere and Gerrard left Ibrox to manage Aston Villa in November 2021, but he lasted less than a year at Villa Park.

He is currently manager of Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq.