Fran Kirby to leave Chelsea at end of season after living out ‘amazing dreams’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Fran Kirby to leave Chelsea at end of season after living out ‘amazing dreams’

By Press Association
Chelsea’s record goalscorer Fran Kirby will leave at the end of the season (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Chelsea’s record goalscorer Fran Kirby will leave at the end of the season (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Chelsea’s record women’s goalscorer Fran Kirby is to leave at the end of the season after nine years in which she “lived out amazing dreams”.

The 30-year-old joined from Reading in 2015 and has scored 115 goals in 205 appearances, winning six Women’s Super League titles, five FA Cups, two League Cups, one Community Shield, and the WSL Spring Series.

“I came to this club as a young girl, with big dreams. After nine years I’m leaving having lived out those amazing dreams in front of you,” she said in an emotional video to fans posted on Instagram.

“I guess this is me saying goodbye to you. A huge thank you to all of you, you have been there for some of my ultimate highs and my ultimate lows and you have always given me so much love, so much support and I will never forget the feeling of playing in front of you – ever.

“So to leave as your record goalscorer, being part of the journey from Staines to Stamford Bridge I guess that’s it. And hopefully I’ll see you soon.”

Chelsea’s general manager Paul Green hailed a club great.

Fran Kirby
Fran Kirby is leaving Chelsea after nine years (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“Fran has been a hugely important player for us over the last nine years. She has played an integral role in the club’s success, winning 15 trophies and earning numerous individual accolades,” he said.

“She is the club’s leading goalscorer in the modern era and leaves Chelsea with legendary status. We sincerely thank Fran for her contributions and wish her well for the future.”