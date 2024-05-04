Heavyweight World Championship finals: 5 of the best Sheffield showdowns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Heavyweight World Championship finals: 5 of the best Sheffield showdowns

By Press Association
The Crucible has staged some classic World Snooker Championship finals (PA Archive)
The Crucible has staged some classic World Snooker Championship finals (PA Archive)

Snooker chiefs are considering moving the World Snooker Championship away from Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre when its existing contract expires at the end of the 2027 tournament.

On the eve of the 47th consecutive final to be held at the famous venue, the PA news agency picks out five of the best.

1982: Alex Higgins 18 Ray Reardon 15

Alex ‘Hurricane’ Higgins, the new World Snooker Champion
Alex Higgins celebrated his 1982 win with his wife and daughter (PA Archive)

After a classic tournament that saw defending champion Steve Davis bundled out 10-1 by Tony Knowles in round one, and one of the greatest all-time clearances by Higgins to keep alive his semi-final against Jimmy White, the volatile Belfast star reeled off three frames in succession to sink Reardon before tearfully beckoning his wife and baby daughter Lauren onto centre stage.

1985: Dennis Taylor 18 Steve Davis 17

Embassy World Snooker Championship Final – Steve Davis v Dennis Taylor – The Crucible – Sheffield
Steve Davis was left stunned by Dennis Taylor’s famous black ball triumph in 1985 (PA Archive)

The final that transcended snooker, as a television audience of 18.5 million stayed up after midnight to watch a thrilling black ball decider. Davis had the first chance but missed a thin cut, prompting commentator Ted Lowe to gasp: “No!”. Taylor, who had lost the first eight frames of the match, stepped up to finish the job, blowing a kiss towards the trophy and waggling his finger at those who had doubted him.

1994: Stephen Hendry 18 Jimmy White 17

Snooker – Embassy World Snooker Championship – Final – Jimmy White v Stephen Hendry – Crucible Theatre, Sheffield
Stephen Hendry denied Jimmy White a long-awaited world title (Malcolm Croft/PA)

White, who had lost in five previous finals, fought back from behind and finally had the title at his mercy. But with the magnitude of the occasion starting to dawn on him, White missed a black off its spot, and had to watch in agony as Hendry responded with a break of 58 to win his fourth world crown. A shattered White would never find his way to a Crucible final again.

2018: Mark Williams 18 John Higgins 16

2018 Betfred Snooker World Championships – Day Seventeen – The Crucible
Mark Williams staged a spectacular career resurgence to win the 2018 world title (Richard Sellers/PA)

Williams capped an extraordinary career revival by winning his third world title 15 years after his first. The 43-year-old Welshman arrived at the Crucible within a ranking title win in six years, and seemed as surprised as anyone by his resurgence. In a high-quality final, Higgins hauled back a 15-10 deficit to level at 15-15, before Williams found an extra gear to seal his improbable win.

2019: Judd Trump 18 John Higgins 9

2019 Betfred Snooker World Championship – Day Seventeen – The Crucible
Judd Trump struck seven centuries in his 2019 final win over John Higgins (Richard Sellers/PA)

Trump produced a devastating potting display to win his first world title, firing seven centuries in total and reeling off eight straight frames to turn the final around from 5-4 down. It was Higgins’ third straight final loss but the Scot was magnanimous in the face of such a stunning snooker assault. Five years later, the world still awaits a repeat performance from Trump.