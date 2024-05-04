Caretaker boss Peter Leven absent for Aberdeen game after ’emergency procedure’

Aberdeen caretaker manager Peter Leven will miss Saturday’s cinch Premiership match against St Johnstone after undergoing emergency hospital treatment.

Leven is in his second spell as caretaker boss this season ahead of the June arrival of current Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin.

A club statement read: “Interim head coach Peter Leven was last night (Friday) admitted to hospital where he underwent an emergency procedure.

Interim head coach Peter Leven was last night admitted to hospital where he underwent an emergency procedure. Scott Anderson, alongside Craig Samson, Jonny Hayes and Stuart Duff, will lead the team for the match this afternoon against St Johnstone. — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) May 4, 2024

“The operation was a success, and we expect Peter to make a full and swift recovery.”

The club added that development phase coach Scott Anderson will lead the team along with youth coach Stuart Duff, goalkeeping coach Craig Samson and experienced player Jonny Hayes.

Leven, the club’s first-team coach, had hosted a media conference on Friday morning before training.

The 40-year-old has stepped up twice this season following the departures of Barry Robson and Neil Warnock.