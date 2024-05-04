Birmingham relegated from Championship despite win against high-flying Norwich

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Birmingham relegated from Championship despite win against high-flying Norwich

By Press Association
Birmingham were relegated from the Championship on Saturday (Nick Potts/PA)
Birmingham were relegated from the Championship on Saturday (Nick Potts/PA)

Birmingham will play in Sky Bet League One next season after they were relegated from the Championship despite securing a 1-0 win against play-off contenders Norwich.

Wins for Sheffield Wednesday at Sunderland, for Blackburn at promoted Leicester and for Plymouth against Hull made Blues’ result irrelevant.

This was the fifth time in 11 years that Blues have needed a positive result in their final game of the season but this time it was out of their hands as their 13-year tenure in the second tier ended, despite Paik Seung-ho’s 55th-minute header.

Play was delayed for five minutes halfway through the first half due to a medical issue in a capacity crowd of 27,680 at St Andrew’s.

Birmingham showed the character needed of them at both ends in a bright early start.

Ethan Laird steamed into a challenge on Borja Sainz to win the ball, then Koji Miyoshi forced goalkeeper Angus Gunn to push the ball upwards at the near post after Jay Stansfield’s effort was blocked.

Miyoshi then delayed a first-time shot when unmarked from Lee Buchanan’s cross, before squeezing in a tame, poked effort once he had controlled the ball.

Blues wasted another clear chance when Paik scuffed a poor effort well off target from near the penalty spot from Stansfield’s cross.

Norwich broke through Marcelino Nunez, whose firm low shot was parried away by former Canaries keeper John Ruddy at his near post.

With news that Wednesday had gone 2-0 up, Stansfield’s fierce long-range effort fizzed just wide after a deflection and Laird looped over a header following a corner.

A long ball put Stansfield clean through but he delayed his shot when a lob was on, then Gunn’s reflexes denied Krystian Bielik from point-blank range when Miyoshi’s cross hit him.

Blues fans then howled for a penalty after Sam McCallum appeared to push Miyoshi but referee Oliver Langford waved play on.

Birmingham got the goal they desperately needed when Paik diverted home after Keshi Anderson’s shot as blocked by the sliding Ben Gibson and the ball bounced up for a header.

But with news filtering through of Blackburn taking the lead at Leicester, and Plymouth and Wednesday still winning, it was out of Blues’ hands.

Blues made a double substitution in the 68th minute with Juninho Bacuna and Lukas Jutkiewicz replacing Anderson and Paik.

Jutkiewicz glanced well wide from Laird’s cross as the hosts pressed for a second goal.

With the scores coming through from elsewhere, the atmosphere dropped inside the ground and any momentum from Blues seemed to drain out of the players.

There was a delay while Norwich defender Shane Duffy had treatment for a cut above his eye which allowed a concussion substitute in Danny Batth.

With results elsewhere already in, relegation had already been confirmed before the final whistle, but several hundred Blues supporters still invaded the pitch at full-time.