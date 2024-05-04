Ipswich promoted – 5 key men who helped Tractor Boys return to Premier League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Ipswich promoted – 5 key men who helped Tractor Boys return to Premier League

By Press Association
Omari Hutchinson, right, is congratulated by Sam Morsy, left, and George Hirst (Richard Sellers/PA)
Omari Hutchinson, right, is congratulated by Sam Morsy, left, and George Hirst (Richard Sellers/PA)

Ipswich are back in the Premier League after 22 years away.

The Tractor Boys sealed promotion from the Sky Bet Championship after securing a 2-0 win over Huddersfield.

Here, the PA news agency picks out five of their key players.

Sam Morsy

Watford v Ipswich Town – Sky Bet Championship – Vicarage Road
Sam Morsy is Ipswich’s inspirational captain (John Walton/PA)

The Town skipper has enjoyed a memorable season, dictating games from midfield on and off the ball. The 32-year-old’s fitness has been a testament to his hard work, as the only four games he has missed have been through suspension. Morsy has also chipped in with three goals including a vital late winner at Watford in December.

Conor Chaplin

Plymouth Argyle v Ipswich Town – Sky Bet Championship – Home Park
Conor Chaplin was on target against Plymouth (Steven Paston/PA)

An attacking midfielder whose 29 goals fired Ipswich to promotion from League One last season, Chaplin has had another fine campaign. The 27-year-old has scored 13 times and made another eight assists, which is the most goal contributions made by any player for Town this season. Chaplin was recently handed a new contract until 2026.

Leif Davis

The Championship’s leading assist-maker with 18 this season, left-back Davis has been a revelation since joining from Leeds in the summer of 2022. A superb crosser of the ball, the 24-year-old was named in the League One team of the year, and if anything has got better since making the step up to the Championship.

Nathan Broadhead

Ipswich Town v Southampton – Sky Bet Championship – Portman Road
Nathan Broadhead celebrates scoring against promotion rivals Southampton (John Walton/PA)

Wales midfielder Broadhead was signed from Everton in January last year for £1.5million, ending a 15-year association with the Toffees. He is level with Chaplin on 13 goals this season and has been another consistent performer in Kieran McKenna’s engine room.

Omari Hutchinson

Chelsea loanee Hutchinson is another who has played a key role in Town’s promotion charge. The 20-year-old has scored 10 goals, including two world-class strikes in the 3-3 draw with Hull, as well as producing five assists. Tractor Boys fans will be desperate to keep hold of Hutchinson next season, and another loan spell could be on the cards.