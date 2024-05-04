Kieran McKenna: A closer look at the man driving the Tractor Boys’ revival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kieran McKenna: A closer look at the man driving the Tractor Boys’ revival

By Press Association
Kieran McKenna has overseen back-to-back promotions (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Kieran McKenna has overseen back-to-back promotions (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Kieran McKenna may be seen as a bright young manager but his achievement in guiding Ipswich from League One to the Premier League has been 15 years in the making.

Forced to retire from playing through injury aged 22 while on Tottenham’s books, McKenna embarked on a coaching career alongside studying for a sports science degree.

Once he had graduated, the Northern Irishman was handed a permanent role in the Spurs youth set-up, before moving on to Manchester United’s academy in 2016.

Ipswich Town v Southampton – Sky Bet Championship – Portman Road
Ipswich are back in the top flight after 22 years (John Walton/PA)

It was at Old Trafford where McKenna was promoted to the first-team coaching staff, along with now-Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick, by none other than Jose Mourinho.

“It was really good,” McKenna told Sky Sports last year. “It was a privilege for me to come onto his coaching staff, he’s such an iconic figure for coaches of my generation.

“It was a relatively short period, but even then it was great to work and learn from him. There was a lot I took from him, and you can see why he’s been so successful in his career.”

Even though Mourinho moved on after his spell at United turned sour, McKenna kept his role under both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and then Ralf Rangnick.

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United – Premier League – AMEX Stadium
McKenna, centre, alongside Jose Mourinho and Michael Carrick, right (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Meanwhile, Ipswich were floundering in 11th place in League One, and in December 2021 had just been held to a goalless FA Cup draw by League Two Barrow.

The Portman Road board sacked Paul Cook, former manager of Portsmouth and Wigan, and raised eyebrows two weeks later when they handed the relatively unknown McKenna – then 35 – his first managerial role.

Ipswich by now were 12th in the table, and had lost their FA Cup replay 2-0 at Barrow.

“Leaving a club like Manchester United was obviously a difficult decision, but I strongly believe in the opportunity to build something here,” McKenna said upon his arrival in Suffolk.

“It feels like the right time, project and club to make my first step into first-team management.”

McKenna guided Town to a 1-0 win over Wycombe and a 4-0 victory at Gillingham in his first two matches in charge.

Although his new side suffered defeat in only four of their 24 remaining matches that season, they had already lost too much ground to challenge for the play-offs.

The following season Ipswich carried on where they had left off, amassing 98 points and scoring 101 goals to secure promotion, only pipped to the League One title by Plymouth.

There was no let-up this term despite the challenge presented by the trio relegated from the Premier League of Leicester, Leeds and Southampton.

The goals continued to flow, especially late on in games; Jeremy Sarmiento’s last-gasp winner against Saints in April proved particularly pivotal.

Had Ipswich not secured promotion, the smart money would have been on McKenna making it anyway – the 37-year-old has even been linked with the Manchester United job.

That could well happen in the future, but for now McKenna is set to lead the Tractor Boys in the promised land, 22 years after they were last in the Premier League.