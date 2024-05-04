Carlos Corberan felt West Brom deserved play-off spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Carlos Corberan felt West Brom deserved play-off spot

By Press Association
Carlos Corberan’s side finished fifth (Richard Sellers/PA)
Carlos Corberan’s side finished fifth (Richard Sellers/PA)

Carlos Corberan was a proud man as he watched his West Brom side breeze to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Preston and secure a Championship play-off place.

Alex Mowatt got the ball rolling when he converted a penalty, won by Darnell Furlong, in first half stoppage time, before captain Kyle Bartley doubled their lead on the hour mark.

Furlong himself then struck a third in the 68th minute after good work from fellow full-back Conor Townsend.

Corberan, who reached the play-off final with Huddersfield in 2022, will now prepare his players for a semi-final duel with Southampton over two legs, but in the aftermath of this win pride was his overriding emotion.

“Football is about this – making your best so you can live these special moments,” he said.

“I’m happy to have the possibility to put this group there and to do it with this group of players. They deserve, over the season, the position we’ve achieved today.

“We’ve been there for many, many weeks and means we don’t go on holiday – I wasn’t ready for a holiday! I wanted to live the moment we’re going to live. The first target, to reach the play-offs, is done, and now we will work towards the next one.

“I wanted to relive this moment, after Huddersfield, because this club deserve it. Unfortunately last year we couldn’t achieve it, but this year we have.

“The play-offs give you the step that allow you to fight for promotion. We know we are going to have a massively strong test, because Southampton are a team that were in the Premier League last year and who deserve their position too.

“We know how difficult the new target, which is Wembley, will be to achieve, but we are going to make our best.”

Preston manager Ryan Lowe, meanwhile, saw his side’s end-of-season slump culminate in a fifth straight defeat.

He intends to begin work immediately to improve North End’s chances of closing the gap to the play-offs next term.

“We were nowhere near the level,” he admitted.

“It’s been disappointing for everyone involved, the fans and hierarchy, because we wanted to finish the season on a high. To finish 10th is a good bonus, 63 points – we wanted more.

“It’s my job to find solutions and be better next season. The recruitment has already started, to find more leaders, more quality for when we have a burst of injuries as we’ve had.

“I’m convinced we can get to 70-odd points. This (losing the final five matches) doesn’t happen if you’ve got more points, because you’re in with a fighting chance. I don’t think my team would’ve gave in like it looks like they have. That’s disappointing.

“Between nine, 10, 11 points (to the play-offs), we have to make up that gap. There have been times this season where we should’ve won.

“We’d have been in a better position, but I believe in my ability, my staff’s ability, the players we’ve got at our disposal now and I think we can achieve some great things and keep pushing on.”