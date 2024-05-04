John Eustace always felt Blackburn would stay up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Eustace always felt Blackburn would stay up

By Press Association
John Eustace’s side finished three points above the relegation zone (Nick Potts/PA)
Blackburn manager John Eustace said he never doubted his team as they retained their Championship status with a 2-0 victory at champions Leicester.

Two second-half goals from the division’s top scorer Sammie Szmodics made sure of a win that kept Blackburn up, and sent Eustace’s former club Birmingham into League One.

He was sacked by Birmingham in October, despite taking them into the top six, when the new owners decided to bring in Wayne Rooney.

“My job was to come in and keep Blackburn up. I didn’t want Birmingham to go down, they are a club close to my heart and I have a lot of friends there,” said Eustace.

“But my focus was on here. It’d been a fantastic start to the season to leave Birmingham in sixth position. Now to keep Blackburn up has been a group effort.

“We’ve never doubted ourselves. I didn’t have a clue about the other scores – I wasn’t aware of anyone apart from us.

“I was very confident we’d be competitive here.”

Szmodics finished with 27 league goals after a display which was perfectly timed with Birmingham leading Norwich at St Andrew’s.

“Sammie’s been amazing, every team needs a goalscorer, he’s been sensational,” said Eustace.

“His work-rate and endeavour – when you work as hard as he does you get results. His enthusiasm has been great. It doesn’t matter where he plays, he’s very clinical.

“It was an unbelievable feeling when that second went in.”

Leicester were presented with the Championship trophy after the game.

Foxes boss Enzo Maresca said the day was all about the players enjoying the occasion and making up for last season’s relegation from the Premier League.

“A year ago these people were sad, some of them were crying, and here we made them happy again,” said the Italian.

“I came to Leicester to see the scenes we saw after the game. It’s a fantastic feeling. I told the players to enjoy the moment, because in our life, players or managers, most of the time you’re not going to win.

“So I told them to make the most of it and enjoy the day with their families.”

Maresca introduced Premier League title and FA Cup winner Marc Albrighton as a second-half substitute.

Albrighton looks set to have played his last game for Leicester with his contract running out this summer.

“I’m very proud of Marc, every day he helps us on and off the pitch, he’s very professional. It’s been an honour to work with him,” said Maresca.

“The bad part of my job is that I cannot be fair with all the players.

“Marc deserves everything but we’ve had Stephy Mavididi and Abdul Fatawu here this season.”