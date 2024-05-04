Oxford claim slender first-leg advantage over Peterborough in play-offs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oxford claim slender first-leg advantage over Peterborough in play-offs

By Press Association
Oxford beat Peterborough in the first leg of the League One play-off (Adam Davy/PA)
Oxford drew first blood in their Sky Bet League One play-off semi-final against Peterborough by taking a slender 1-0 lead to London Road for the second leg on Wednesday.

Centre-half Elliott Moore headed home at a corner in the 53rd minute to give the U’s victory at the Kassam Stadium.

In front of a sell-out 11,000 crowd, Oxford started on the front foot, Josh Murphy forcing a corner in only the second minute and Ruben Rodrigues seeing his 15-yard shot saved moments later.

The U’s had finished their league campaign with momentum, winning five and drawing two of their last eight games, which included a 5-0 thrashing of Posh three weeks ago.

Both teams were unchanged from the final Saturday of the season and had players returning from injury on the bench.

After taking the sting out of Oxford’s early dominance of the ball, Posh created an opening in the 18th minute for Ephron Mason-Clark to fire in a low angled shot from the left which Jamie Cumming got down comfortably to save.

At the other end U’s midfielder Tyler Goodrham struck a 30-yard drive narrowly over before Murphy, cutting in from the left, smashed a cross-shot just over too.

Probably Oxford’s best chance in the first half fell to skipper Moore who met Joe Bennett’s corner six minutes before the break but directed it over the bar.

Darren Ferguson brough Kwame Poku on for the second half and within minutes Poku had produced a smart turn and shot over the bar.

Oxford’s breakthrough came eight minutes into the second half when Cameron Brannagan headed back Josh Murphy’s deep corner at the far post and the towering Moore nodded in from four yards.

Peterborough responded with skipper Harrison Burrows embarking on a mazy run into the box, yet he could not find a shot to match.

The visitors also worked the ball into a good position for Hector Kyprianou to strike from 20 yards but he hit it straight at Jamie Cumming.

Both teams were aware of how a goal either way would have a big impact on the tie and there was palpable tension around the ground when Posh pressed for an equaliser.

Substitute Ricky-Jade Jones almost turned in a cross from close range in the 77th minute and Oxford’s players put their bodies on the line to make some vital blocks.

Cumming got down low to save from Burrows at his near post and, after a pacy break down the right by Poku, Jones got in the way of the cross with Joel Randall waiting behind him.

Oxford hung on, though, and when the final whistle sounded their fans were in buoyant mood.