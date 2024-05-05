It’s pathetic – Jak Jones hits out at opponents’ complaints over his style

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
It’s pathetic – Jak Jones hits out at opponents’ complaints over his style

By Press Association
Jak Jones has criticised his rivals for making excuses after reaching the Crucible final (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jak Jones headed into his first World Snooker Championship final blasting his “pathetic” rivals for putting their own demise down to his attritional style of play.

The 30-year-old became only the ninth qualifier to reach a Crucible final after securing a 17-12 win over Stuart Bingham late on Saturday night.

According to World Snooker Tour’s seasonal average shot times, Jones is the 107th slowest of 128 players on the tour, with each shot taking over 28 seconds. Only Zhang Anda in this year’s tournament was slower.

Cazoo World Snooker Championship 2024 – Day Fifteen – The Crucible
Jak Jones chiselled through to his first Crucible final (Mike Egerton/PA)

And both Bingham and Judd Trump, whom the Welshman beat in the last eight, implied his frustrating tactics had affected their rhythm and ultimately contributed to their defeats.

But Jones retorted: “It seems like a common excuse that these players use against me. They are supposed to be the best players in the world but they are moaning about being knocked out of their rhythm.

“I don’t think 28 seconds a shot is slow for my first semi-final. Other players regularly go down to their late 20s but they always have to say the same thing after they lose against me.

Cazoo World Snooker Championship 2024 – Day Fourteen – The Crucible
Jak Jones will face Kyren Wilson (pictured) in an improbable Crucible final (Mike Egerton/PA)

“They just can’t accept it. It’s pathetic really, isn’t it. The worst thing I’ve noticed when I’m playing them is that I feel like they want to play that game. I couldn’t believe how Judd was playing against me – he completely changed as a player.

“It doesn’t bother me. It is easy to blame what I am doing but it is working so I will take it.”

Jones, who came through two qualifying rounds and had never previously reached a ranking tournament final, was due to get underway against 12th seed Kyren Wilson on Sunday afternoon.

Wilson, who was beaten by Ronnie O’Sullivan in his previous final appearance in 2020, pulled away for a 17-11 win over another qualifier, David Gilbert.