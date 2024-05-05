‘Huge’ injury issues a first for Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Huge’ injury issues a first for Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

By Press Association
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag ahead of the Emirates FA Cup semi-final match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday April 21, 2024.
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag ahead of the Emirates FA Cup semi-final match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday April 21, 2024.

Erik ten Hag says he has never dealt with an injury list like the one engulfing Manchester United throughout his decade in management, with Harry Maguire the latest to be laid low.

A positive first season in charge has been followed by a second to forget, with the side out of Europe before Christmas and already unable to qualify for the Champions League next term.

FA Cup glory against neighbours Manchester City could yet see a difficult campaign end on a high, but availability over the final few weeks could hamper those chances.

Coventry City v Manchester United – Emirates FA Cup – Semi Final – Wembley
Harry Maguire has joined United’s lengthy injury list (PA)

United have been beset by injuries this term, with Maguire becoming the 62nd case of injury or illness this season after sustaining a muscle complaint in training ahead of Monday’s trip to Crystal Palace.

“For over 10 years I am managing, I never had this experience,” Ten Hag said speaking before the England defender’s setback.

“So huge, so many injury issues, so I trust all my experience, it can happen once in 10 years.

“Hopefully now I have to wait another 10 to have so many injuries to deal with.”

United announced Maguire’s injury on the eve of the trip to Selhurst Park and expect the muscle issue set to rule him out for the rest of the Premier League season.

The 31-year-old has a chance of making the FA Cup final and should be fine for England at Euro 2024, but this latest issue is a blow for a side that continues to deal with defensive issues.

Maguire joins fellow centre-backs Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof and Willy Kambwala on the sidelines, meaning Jonny Evans may have to start on his return from injury issues of his own.

Such problems have destabilised United this season and highlighted to Ten Hag that United need to build a bigger squad replete with players capable of dealing with the stresses of playing for the club.

The Dutchman said: “That is one of the issues in constructing the squad where we have to improve, to do things better, to construct a squad where we have more depth.”

Manchester City v Manchester United – Premier League – Etihad Stadium
Erik ten Hag could call on Jonny Evans against Crystal Palace (PA)

Pushed on the mental attributes he wants in new recruits, Ten Hag added: “I think every manager wants players with winning attitudes, great mentality, big personalities to perform under stress.

“That is what every manager is looking for but, what the truth is, in this club it is extremely important to perform under stress.”

Bruno Fernandes epitomises the kind of mentality, skill and robustness needed to succeed at Old Trafford, but he too is a doubt for Monday’s match.

The United skipper, who Ten Hag “definitely” expects to see out his contract until at least 2026, is the most successful signing of recent years.

Jadon Sancho File Photo
Jadon Sancho is impressing with former club Borussia Dortmund (PA)

There is plenty of competition for the least effective, with Jadon Sancho, signed from Borussia Dortmund in 2021 for £73million, among those right now.

The 24-year-old was banished from the first-team in September after claiming he had been made a “scapegoat” but has impressed back on loan at his former club.

Ten Hag says the loan has been a win-win, highlighting the “high value” of a player that United have stayed in close contact with.

“We are close in that process,” he said. “We’re visiting games, not only Wednesday.

“We visit, I would not say all the games, but we have seen more games from Dortmund where Jadon was performing there.

“We also had a visit with him, we had a talk with him during his stay there, so we will keep going with this process. We will continually be in contact and communicate with him.”

Asked if he wants an apology from Sancho, the United boss said: “There was a conflict and let’s first finish the season – he is not here now – so stay away from this issue now because it’s not important.

“He has the return of the (Champions League) semi-final. I think for them also in the league it is not going that well for them and we have four important games in the league and the FA Cup final.

“So, that is the issue and the focus point in this moment and then we will see in the summer what’s going to happen.”