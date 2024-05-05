Lando Norris full of pride and happiness after success in Florida

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Lando Norris full of pride and happiness after success in Florida

By Press Association
McLaren driver Lando Norris, of Britain, is lifted after winning the Miami Formula One Grand Prix auto race Sunday, May 5, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
McLaren driver Lando Norris, of Britain, is lifted after winning the Miami Formula One Grand Prix auto race Sunday, May 5, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Lando Norris said he proved the doubters wrong after taking the first victory of his Formula One career at the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday.

Norris, 24, from Bristol, became the 21st British driver in history to stand on the top step of the podium after he took advantage of a safety car before holding off Max Verstappen.

“Whooooooooooo, whoooooooooooo, I love you all,” yelled an emotional Norris over the radio. “Thank you so much. We did it, Will (Joseph, Norris’ race engineer). We did it.

“I guess that is how it is done. Finally. Oh, I am so happy. I knew it when I came in this morning. I said today is the day, full of opportunities. I nailed it, you nailed it, thank you so much.

“Thanks mum, thanks dad, this one is for my grandma, thank you very much.”

After stepping out of the machine that carried him to victory, Norris put down his yellow crash helmet before running and leaping into the arms of his mechanics.

They hoisted him into the air as a host of drivers – including fellow Briton George Russell and Daniel Ricciardo, the last man to win for McLaren in Monza in 2021 – came over to congratulate Norris.

“About time, huh,” said Norris, who was interviewed by 2009 world champion Jenson Button.

“What a race. It has been a long-time coming. Finally I have managed to do it. I am so happy I have delivered for the team. I am finally on top. I am over the moon.

“I am proud. The whole weekend has been good. I have had some little setbacks along the way. I knew we had the pace, and today we put it together.”

Just last month, Norris became the first driver in F1’s 74-year history to have finished on the podium as many as 14 times without winning.

And in China a fortnight ago he drove brilliantly, only to finish runner-up to Verstappen. However, the race here in Miami belonged to the driver who made his debut as a teenager in Australia in 2019.

Lewis Hamilton file photo
Lewis Hamilton was pleased for his fellow Briton (PA)

He continued: “What do I say to McLaren? I am just proud. I guess people doubted me along the way, and I have made mistakes over the last five years, in my short career, but I stuck with McLaren because I believed in them and today proved exactly that.”

Norris was a popular winner, with Lewis Hamilton, who finished sixth, slowing down on his in-lap before taking both hands off the steering wheel to congratulate his countryman.

“Lando was flying,” said Verstappen after he finished 7.6 seconds behind Norris. “I am very happy for him. It is not going to be his last one. He definitely deserves it today.”