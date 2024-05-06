Lando Norris: Donald Trump told me he was my ‘lucky charm’ after first F1 win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Lando Norris: Donald Trump told me he was my ‘lucky charm’ after first F1 win

By Press Association
Former US president Donald Trump, right, talks Lando Norris after the Miami Grand Prix (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)
Former US president Donald Trump, right, talks Lando Norris after the Miami Grand Prix (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

Donald Trump told Lando Norris that he was his “lucky charm” following the British driver’s maiden victory at the Miami Grand Prix.

In his 110th attempt, Norris captured the Formula One win that had so far proved elusive until Sunday’s star-studded race at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.

The 24-year-old Bristolian rearranged his travel plans to stay in Miami an extra night and celebrate becoming the 21st British driver to enter the F1 winner’s circle.

Norris’ triumph came three-and-a-half hours after former United States president Trump was given a guided tour of the car which would carry him to glory by McLaren’s chief executive Zak Brown.

“I didn’t see him (Trump) in the garage ahead of the race because I was busy preparing, but he came and saw me after to congratulate me,” said Norris.

“He said he was my lucky charm because it was my first win so I don’t know if he’s going to come to more races now.

“Donald is someone you have to have respect for in many ways, and I guess it was an honour for him to come up to me and to take the time out of his life to acknowledge what I’ve done. It was a cool moment.”

Norris had started to earn the reputation as F1’s nearly man prior to his victory in the Sunshine State.

A fan heckled Norris in Australia in March after the McLaren man became the first driver in the sport’s history to stand on the podium as many as 14 times without taking to the top step.

“When are you going to win a race Lando?” yelled the punter. Norris replied with the middle finger and the unsavoury exchange was splattered all over social media.

Norris said after his Miami success: “I never lost the faith. I never lost the belief that I could go out there and do it.

F1 Miami GP Auto Racing
Lando Norris claimed victory ahead of all-conquering Red Bull driver Max Verstappen (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

“I go on Instagram and I like all the comments of people abusing me. I love it. More than anything, it makes me smile – especially (the meme) ‘Lando No-wins’.

“So to prove those people wrong and to prove to people that didn’t think I could go out and do it, and then go out and do it, has put an even bigger smile on my face. I thank all of them.”

Norris was propelled on to the road to glory when Kevin Magnussen punted Logan Sargeant off the track and a safety car was deployed, allowing the British driver to stop for new tyres.

And Norris – boosted by a significant McLaren upgrade – held his nerve at the restart to keep title favourite Max Verstappen behind before finishing nearly eight seconds clear to provide hope that he could yet offer a challenge to the Dutchman in his all-conquering Red Bull machine.

“I said at the beginning of the year we could win a race and lot of people doubted that,” added Norris, who will be back in action at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola on May 19.

“I am not sure I would have won today without the upgrades and without the hard work that the team has been putting in. But I would like to say it’s the start.

“Now I’m already hungry for more. We’ll keep our heads down, we’ll keep pushing, and I’m sure we can be here a lot more often.”