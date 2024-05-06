Lando Norris – from shy teenager to F1 grand prix winner on 110th appearance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Lando Norris – from shy teenager to F1 grand prix winner on 110th appearance

By Press Association
McLaren’s Lando Norris is lifted after winning the Miami Grand Prix (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)
McLaren’s Lando Norris is lifted after winning the Miami Grand Prix (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

“It’s been a long time coming,” said an emotional Lando Norris in the moments after he became only the fifth British driver this century to win a Formula One race, and the 21st in all.

His millionaire businessman father Adam Norris – integral in bankrolling Lando’s rise to the pinnacle of motor racing – estimated his son had competed in close to 900 competitive races prior to his greatest triumph on the world stage in Miami.

Norris has long been considered a star of the F1 grid after following in the footsteps of Lewis Hamilton by making his debut in Australia for McLaren, a dozen seasons after his compatriot, in 2019. In doing so, Glastonbury-born Norris, then 19, became the first British teenager in F1 history.

Norris boasted an impressive junior resume, and he looked at home in F1 – an instant match for the established Carlos Sainz in their two seasons together at McLaren before Norris effectively sent Daniel Ricciardo into early retirement after he wiped the floor with the eight-time winner in 2021 and 2022.

But unlike Hamilton in 2007, Norris was not thrust into a world championship-winning machine. And despite Norris’ obvious talent – Red Bull have enquired on multiple occasions about his availability – his failure to win a race was beginning to cast a shadow over his career.

Norris might have triumphed in Russia in 2021 before a late downpour rattled him. He should have switched to wet tyres, but both Norris and his McLaren team – by then almost a decade without a win – dithered, and Norris’ victory disappeared before his eyes. Norris’ race engineer Will Joseph admitted in Miami that he is still haunted by that afternoon on Sochi’s Black Sea.

In Japan last September, Norris became the highest F1 scorer without a win. Fast-forward to Australia in March, and Norris was the bearer of more unwanted history – this time, becoming the first man ever to stand on the podium as many as 14 times without taking to the top step.

“When are you going to win a race, Lando?” goaded a fan in Melbourne. Norris replied with the middle finger and the unsavoury exchange was splattered all over social media. He then became the subject of a meme: ‘Lando No-wins’.

F1 Miami GP Auto Racing
Norris, centre, holds up his trophy after victory in Miami (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

Another second place – his eighth in total – followed in China last month only for Norris’ golden moment to finally arrive in his 110th appearance – a memory he will never forget, not least because former United States president Donald Trump was among the first to congratulate him.

When a shy, possibly introverted, Norris entered F1, he would lock himself away in his hotel room, and play computer games. Not any more. Norris, an immensely popular figure in the paddock, arrived in Miami with a cut on his nose following a boozy boat party in Amsterdam with friends.

Norris, linked to Portuguese model and actress Margarida Corceiro, claimed the injury was caused when he inadvertently drunk from a broken bottle.

And with the 24-year-old rearranging his travel plans – on the insistence of the team’s CEO and his F1 father figure Zak Brown – to celebrate his landmark win in Miami, the British driver vowed: “I’m not going to sleep. I’m going all the way. I might have more than a scratch on my nose!”