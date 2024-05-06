Daniel Bell-Drummond leads Kent to victory at Lancashire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Daniel Bell-Drummond leads Kent to victory at Lancashire

By Press Association
Daniel Bell-Drummond played a captain’s role to lead Kent to County Championship victory over Lancashire (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Daniel Bell-Drummond’s unbeaten 79 steered Kent to a seven-wicket Vitality County Championship victory over Lancashire before lunch on day four at Emirates Old Trafford.

The visitors resumed on 71 for one, needing a further 93 to win the battle of Division One’s bottom two, and they got there in 26.2 overs, reaching 166 for the loss of opener Ben Compton for 29 and Jack Leaning for 16, with both men falling to Australia spinner Nathan Lyon.

Lyon and England counterpart Tom Hartley induced a series of false shots and prompted several lbw appeals as the home side attempted to win a first-class match after following on for the first time since 1888.

However, Bell-Drummond, whose patient innings lasted 201 balls, was there at the end with Joe Denly, who finished on 19 not out from a total of 166 for three.

In Division Two, Sam Northeast denied Yorkshire victory with a fine century to ensure Glamorgan emerged from their trip to Headingley with a draw.

The skipper finished on 142no to help the visitors to a second-innings total of 372 for seven by the time thunder and lightning intervened just before 4.20pm.

Glamorgan had resumed on 171 for three and needing 127 to make the hosts bat again and got there in relative comfort.

Northeast and Colin Ingram put on 210 for the fourth wicket before Ingram fell for 113 to Joe Root, who then bowled Chris Cooke for eight on the way to figures of two for 52 before play ended with the visitors 74 ahead.

It proved to be another frustrating day at Lord’s, where Middlesex’s clash with Leicestershire ended in a draw with no play possible on the final day.

The hosts led by 101 with two wickets left going into day four, but the rain which washed out the first day’s action returned with a vengeance early on the final morning.

Umpires Paul Baldwin and Robert White gave the ground every chance to recover, calling an early tea at 3.10pm following a 2.35pm inspection, but further rain in the interim led to the abandonment at 3.25pm.