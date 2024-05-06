Luis Enrique urges Paris St Germain players to keep calm in bid to reach final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Luis Enrique urges Paris St Germain players to keep calm in bid to reach final

By Press Association
Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique has faith in his side to overturn a first-leg deficit (Martin Rickett/PA)
Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique has faith in his side to overturn a first-leg deficit (Martin Rickett/PA)

Luis Enrique says his main job is endeavouring to keep his Paris St Germain players calm ahead of their Champions League semi-final showdown with Borussia Dortmund.

PSG trail 1-0 from the first leg in Germany having already demonstrated their spirit to come back from 4-2 down on aggregate in their quarter-final tie against Barcelona to ultimately win 6-4.

“We can score two goals in a few minutes or we can also concede. If we concede a goal, it doesn’t matter,” the Spanish coach said.

“We have to stay calm like we were against Barcelona. I think it will be a very high-level match, which will be very competitive, like in the first leg.

“Dortmund are going to press high, so there will definitely be space between the lines. We want to find our best players in areas where they are dangerous.

“We’re trying to relax everyone and above all take advantage of the chance we have to play in a Champions League semi-final.

“You always have to be prepared for things to go wrong and be ready to turn the situation around. Tomorrow, faced with any situation, I am convinced that my team will fight.”

Enrique said the home fans at the Parc des Princes were “vital” to PSG’s hopes of a turnaround.

Lucas Hernandez receives medical treatment
Lucas Hernandez suffered a tear in his left anterior cruciate ligament during the first leg (PA Wire via DPA)

“We have an absolute guarantee that our supporters will be behind us, as they have been throughout the season, including when we really needed them,” he said.

“I’m waiting for this atmosphere that we know at the Parc des Princes and I hope that on Tuesday evening we will be able to celebrate the qualification with them.”

Lucas Hernandez, who suffered a tear in his left anterior cruciate ligament during the first leg, has started his long road to recovery after undergoing surgery.

PSG have already enjoyed one home win over Dortmund this season, beating Tuesday’s opponents 2-0 when they visited during the group stages back in September.

Dortmund coach Edin Terzic was confident his side had come along way since then, but admitted they still lacked consistency – which is why they reached the last four of the Champions League but sit only fifth in the Bundesliga.

“I think we are the team in the Bundesliga that has collected the fewest points against sides in the top five, but in the Champions League we did a fantastic job so far,” he said.

“We know we are ready to win games, we’ve shown that this season, it doesn’t matter if it’s home or away. The thing we didn’t show is that we’re ready to win every game.

“That is why we are struggling in the Bundesliga but also why we’re sat here talking about a Champions League semi-final.”