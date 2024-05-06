Doncaster put one foot into play-off final with first-leg win at Crewe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Doncaster put one foot into play-off final with first-leg win at Crewe

By Press Association
Luke Molyneux scored the opening goal for Doncaster (Richard Sellers/PA)
Luke Molyneux scored the opening goal for Doncaster (Richard Sellers/PA)

Doncaster took a giant step towards securing a place in the League Two play-off final by continuing their impressive end-of-season form with a comfortable 2-0 first-leg win at Crewe.

Goals either side of the break from Luke Molyneux and Harrison Biggins stretched Grant McCann’s side’s unbeaten run to 13 games – 11 of which have been won – in what has proved an extraordinary turnaround in fortunes.

Crewe, in contrast, had staggered into the play-offs with one win in nine games and they failed to find an upturn in form as they failed to muster much of a response after Harrison had struck the second shortly after the interval.

Crewe started brightly and Thimothee Lo-Tutala coped with early headers from Elliott Nevitt and Rio Adebisi, the second following a trademark long throw from Crewe skipper Mickey Demetriou.

Then Tom Anderson got an important block in to prevent Shilow Tracey pulling the ball back into the path of Nevitt at the end of a surging run.

But some clinical finishing saw Rovers take a 34th-minute lead with Matt Craig slipped clear on the left after an exchange of passes with Hakeeb Adelakun.

The midfielder’s low cross was met by Molyneux, who drove a first-time effort into the roof of the net.

Crewe’s immediate response was a 25-yard effort from youngster Matus Holicek which just cleared the crossbar.

But the hosts were guilty of some poor passing out from the back which Doncaster made the most of. Biggins glanced the crossbar with a first-time effort after the visitors again found space on the left.

A mistake by veteran Demetriou let the away side in to double their lead soon after the restart.

The defender let a through ball slip under his boot and Joe Ironside was left in the clear to drive the ball into the box. The striker squared it for Biggins, who finished with aplomb into the bottom corner.

The goal celebrations proved to be the last action for Biggins, though, as he limped off to be replaced by Tommy Rowe.

Crewe boss Lee Bell also reached for the bench with the tie slipping away from the Railwaymen in their home leg, by drafting Conor Thomas into the middle and bringing on Courtney Baker-Richardson and Chris Long to try and pep up an ailing attack.

The hosts offered little to suggest they could stage a turnaround at the Eco-Power Stadium. A hopeful long punt from Adebisi bounced awkwardly forcing Lo-Tutala to tip the ball over his crossbar.

From the resulting corner, Zak Williams’ header was flicked over by Long.

Molyneux was looking to add a third when he broke clear and his blast was diverted around at the near post by Max Stryjek.