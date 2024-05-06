Kyren Wilson: 5 things about new world snooker champion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kyren Wilson: 5 things about new world snooker champion

By Press Association
Kyren Wilson in action in the World Championship final (Mike Egerton/PA)
Kyren Wilson in action in the World Championship final (Mike Egerton/PA)

Kyren Wilson was crowned world snooker champion with an 18-14 win over qualifier Jak Jones at the Crucible on Monday.

Here, the PA news agency picks out five things you may not have known about the 32-year-old from Kettering.

Young talent

Wilson played former world champion Peter Ebdon in a charity pool match at age of six. After clearing the balls from Ebdon’s break-off, Ebdon told Wilson’s parents that he had the talent for a career in snooker.

Early setback

Snooker – Dafabet World Snooker Championships – Day Three – The Crucible
Kyren Wilson in action at the Crucible in 2014 (Tim Goode/PA)

Wilson’s first stint on the World Snooker Tour lasted just one year before he lost his place after failing to win a main-draw match. He had to wait three years before returning to the professional game, but claimed a win over Jones at Q School in 2011.

Breakthrough

Wilson won his first ranking title in 2015 when he fought through three rounds of qualifying before winning the Shanghai Masters. Then ranked 54th in the world, Wilson’s 9-8 victory over Judd Trump made him the lowest-ranked player to win a ranking title in 10 years.

Chelsea fan

Wilson is a Chelsea supporter and says a message he received from former Blues star Gianfranco Zola during one of his World Championship campaigns – which he has framed in his house – is a prized possession.

Darting pal

Paddy Power World Darts Championship 2023/24 – Day Nine – Alexandra Palace
Wilson is friends with fellow Kettering native, darts player Ricky Evans (John Walton/PA)

Wilson is close friends with darts star and fellow Kettering native ‘Rapid’ Ricky Evans, the fastest player on the PDC Tour. Evans, who reached the semi-final of the UK Open this season, is known for his flamboyant outfits and walk-on music. Asked to compare their respective talents, Wilson admitted: “He’s a better dancer than me.”