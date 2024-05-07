On this day in 2008 – Declan Kidney named Ireland head coach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

On this day in 2008 – Declan Kidney named Ireland head coach

By Press Association
Declan Kidney was appointed Ireland head coach on this day (David Davies/PA)
Declan Kidney was appointed Ireland head coach on this day (David Davies/PA)

Declan Kidney was appointed head coach of the Ireland rugby union team on this day in 2008.

The 48-year-old Munster director of rugby replaced Eddie O’Sullivan, who had resigned following a dismal World Cup and a worst-ever finish in a Six Nations campaign.

However, with Munster chasing a second Heineken Cup triumph in three years, Kidney did not take charge of the national team until after Ireland’s summer tour of New Zealand and Australia.

Declan Kidney
Declan Kidney was appointed as Ireland head coach in 2008 (Niall Carson/PA)

Speaking following his appointment, Kidney said: “There is no greater honour for any coach than to lead his own country. I am delighted to have this opportunity and to be here at what is the pinnacle of my career.

“I have worked with many exceptional players during my career at both international and provincial level and there is no doubt that we have the talent in Ireland to be successful at the highest level.

“My focus now for the next three weeks will be totally on the Munster team and the preparation for the Heineken European Cup final.”

IRFU chief executive Philip Browne added: “While the need to make the appointment as soon as was practicable was important, the IRFU was conscious of keeping any disruption to the preparations of the Munster team to a minimum.

“Declan Kidney’s record speaks for itself and it was obvious from the very beginning of this process that he was one of the main contenders to lead Ireland to the next Rugby World Cup in 2011.”

In his first year in charge of Ireland, Kidney led the team to a Six Nations Grand Slam and, in a tournament which included a memorable victory against Australia, to the quarter-finals of the 2011 World Cup, where they were knocked out by Wales.

Kidney was relieved of his role in April 2013 following shock Six Nations defeats to Scotland and Italy as they finished fifth in the competition and slumped to a lowest-ever world ranking of nine.