Football rumours: Barcelona target Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez

What the papers say

Barcelona have launched a surprise bid for Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez as they consider the 24-year-old a worthy replacement for Robert Lewandowski, according to The Sun. Nunez has scored 11 goals with eight assists for Liverpool in the Premier League this season.

Chelsea have increased their interest in £65million-rated Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Georgiy Sudakov, according to the Daily Mail. Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool are also keen on the 21-year-old Ukraine international.

Viktor Gyokeres is reportedly being monitored by Arsenal (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Viktor Gyokeres, 25, has yet to confirm his future at Sporting Lisbon as Arsenal look to bring him to the club in the summer, the Standard reports.

Social media round-up

‼ Man Utd are trying to find a new club for Casemiro and the midfielder is open to a different challenge, TEAMtalk can reveal Casemiro could reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr, though several other Saudi clubs are also in the mix🇸🇦 ✍ … https://t.co/uWsCpUyiVM — TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) May 6, 2024

Jadon Sancho makes his mind up about coming back to Man United https://t.co/oxzTuIvZvI — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) May 6, 2024

Players to watch

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen could be on the move (Mike Egerton/PA)

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea are pursuing the Napoli striker but they will have to dig deep as the 25-year-old has a £100million release clause, Sky Italia says.

Ivan Toney: West Ham and Tottenham have emerged as the leaders in the race to sign the 28-year-old Brentford striker, Football Transfers reports. The clubs are believed to be ready to offer around £50million for his signature.