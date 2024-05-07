Oliver Glasner sees shower pep talk with Michael Olise pay off in Palace rout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Oliver Glasner sees shower pep talk with Michael Olise pay off in Palace rout

By Press Association
Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner saw his side thrash Manchester United (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner saw his side thrash Manchester United (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner revealed a pep talk in the shower at Craven Cottage was the catalyst for Michael Olise to score twice in a 4-0 home win over Manchester United.

Olise was at his scintillating best on Monday night and made it 13 goal involvements – nine goals and four assists – in 12 Premier League starts this season with a classy brace.

It had been a different story a week earlier when Olise cut a frustrated figure after the 1-1 draw away to Fulham, but words of wisdom from his manager made the difference.

The 22-year-old left Casemiro sprawled on the floor as he fooled the Brazilian by the centre circle before racing to the edge of the box and rifling into the bottom corner to open the scoring in the 12th minute.

A second for Olise arrived after 66 minutes after he curled beyond Andre Onana, which sparked a touchline embrace with Glasner.

Glasner revealed: “We spoke after the Fulham game when he was under the shower.

“He was a little bit disappointed because he had three or four shots and the shots were blocked or he hit straight at the keeper. We spoke and very often he shoots far post.

“I said, ‘maybe try near post and maybe the goalkeepers are surprised,’ and in this situation he shot near post and scored. This started after the shower at Craven Cottage.”

Speculation over Olise’s future occurred long before this dazzling display versus United, one of several teams linked with him in recent months.

While Glasner has acknowledged it will be a challenge for Palace to keep all their best players this summer, he is not ready to think about next season yet.

He insisted: “Not the moment to talk about next season. It is May and still very cold.”

This latest impressive performance by Hammersmith-born Olise was in front of England manager Gareth Southgate.

While Olise has seemingly signalled his intention to play at senior level for France, he is able to represent England as well as Algeria and Nigeria.

A late push to be part of the England squad at Euro 2024 this summer seems unlikely for Olise, but may not be out of the question for Palace team-mate Adam Wharton.

Wharton, 20, has flourished since he moved to Selhurst Park from Blackburn in January and played a key role in the third goal for Tyrick Mitchell against United.

At half-time, Wharton could also be seen talking with Jean-Philippe Mateta and appeared to give the experienced forward a number of instructions.

“Second half was an excellent performance,” Glasner said of Wharton.

“It shows his mentality and character that a 20-year-old guy talks to JP Mateta, but also on the other side that JP is listening to him.

“This is the environment that I really like as a manager.”