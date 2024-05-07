Nottingham Forest fail in bid to get points deduction reduced – reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nottingham Forest fail in bid to get points deduction reduced – reports

By Press Association
Nottingham Forest were hoping to have their four-point penalty imposed for breaching Premier League financial rules reduced at an appeal (Bradley Collyer/PA)


Nottingham Forest have been unsuccessful in their effort to get a four-point penalty for breaching Premier League financial rules reduced on appeal, according to reports.

The club were hit with the original sanction by an independent commission on March 18 for breaching permitted losses by £34.5million in the assessment period ending with the 2022-23 season.

They quickly indicated their intention to appeal, but The Athletic has reported that the initial penalty has been upheld by an independent panel.

That would mean Forest remaining on 29 points, three above the relegation zone with two Premier League matches left to play.

Forest and the Premier League have been contacted for comment.

Clubs are usually allowed maximum losses of £105m over a three-year assessment period under the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) but this is reduced by £22m per season for any seasons within the period spent in the Championship.

The written reasons in the original hearing revealed the Premier League had pushed for a six-point sanction – with eight points as an initial figure but discounted by two to reflect Forest’s early plea and co-operation.

Nottingham Forest and their owner Evangelos Marinakis had been unhappy with the Premier League's submission to the original independent panel


Forest said in March they had been particularly unhappy with the Premier League’s submission and claimed their trust in the league had been eroded.

Everton have been docked points under the PSR twice this season. First they were hit with a 10-point sanction back in November for breaching permitted losses in the assessment period up to the end of the 2021-22 season, which was subsequently cut to six points on appeal.

A further two-point sanction related to the assessment period up to the end of last season is the subject of a separate appeal.