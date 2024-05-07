The Premier League’s race for Europe as Manchester United’s hopes hit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Premier League’s race for Europe as Manchester United’s hopes hit

By Press Association
The race for European football took another twist with Manchester United’s loss to Crystal Palace (Zac Goodwin/PA)
The race for European football took another twist with Manchester United’s loss to Crystal Palace (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The race for a place in Europe took another twist with Manchester United’s 4-0 hammering by Crystal Palace.

Defeat meant eighth-placed United missed the chance to move up to sixth.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at which teams are in the running to qualify for Europe next season.

How is the race for the Champions League looking?

Aston Villa
Aston Villa are in pole position to take the fourth Champions League place (David Davies/PA)

Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool have already guaranteed qualification, but the final top-four spot is still to play for. Aston Villa are the overwhelming favourites to take it, sitting seven points ahead of Tottenham, who only have nine left to play for. Villa have two games to ago, against Liverpool and Crystal Palace, while Spurs’ three are against Burnley, Manchester City and Sheffield United. Defeat for out-of-form Tottenham at home to the relegation-threatened Clarets on Saturday would hand Villa the place, or they could seal it by winning at home to the Reds on Monday.

Who is on track for the Europa League?

Tottenham
Tottenham are aiming for a spot in Europe (Nigel French/PA)

Tottenham still have work to do to seal a spot in Europe’s second-tier competition by finishing fifth. They have a four-point cushion over Newcastle in sixth but have lost their last four games. The Magpies’ remaining games are against Brighton, Manchester United and Brentford. Chelsea and the Red Devils are also still in contention as they sit two points behind Newcastle in seventh and eighth respectively. Both also have three games left to play.

How does the FA Cup change things?

Alongside the team finishing fifth in the league, the winners of the FA Cup also qualify for the Europa League. That means Manchester United could clinch qualification if they beat rivals City in the final later this month. If City triumph at Wembley, that second spot will go to the team finishing sixth in the league, Newcastle as it stands. The sixth-placed team would also qualify should United win the cup and finish fifth in the league.

And what about the Europa Conference League?

Europa Conference League
There is a spot up for grabs in the Europa Conference League too (Tim Goode/PA)

Liverpool guaranteed a Conference League spot by winning the Carabao Cup, but as they are already assured of Champions League football, the spot will go to the highest-ranked Premier League team who have not already qualified for Europe. Should City win the FA Cup, that would be the team finishing seventh, currently Chelsea. If United triumph, the sixth-placed team would go into the Conference League, unless Erik ten Hag’s men also finished fifth, in which case seventh place would take it.