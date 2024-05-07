New world champion Kyren Wilson hopes to build legacy as one of snooker greats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New world champion Kyren Wilson hopes to build legacy as one of snooker greats

By Press Association
Kyren Wilson hopes his world snooker title is the first of many (Mike Egerton/PA)
Kyren Wilson hopes his world snooker title is the first of many (Mike Egerton/PA)

Kyren Wilson is determined to build a legacy as one of the greats of the game after landing his first World Snooker Championship title with an 18-14 victory over dogged qualifier Jak Jones at the Crucible on Monday.

His win was a long time coming for 32-year-old Wilson, twice previously a runner-up in Sheffield and at the Masters, but who had struggled to make the big-time breakthrough that many believed his prodigious talent was due.

As is often the way with snooker, Wilson’s big moment came at the end of his worst season in a decade, beset by illness and injury within his family, all of whom were present to witness his display of emotion as he polished off the final frame.

Cazoo World Snooker Championship 2024 – Day Seventeen – The Crucible
Kyren Wilson battled through plenty of adversity to win the world snooker title (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I’ve already said that I’d be disappointed if I only landed one,” said Wilson. “I believe I can become a multiple world champion. I can build a legacy in this sport and that’s something I’d like to have a good crack at.

“You sort of hunt for your first ‘triple crown’ event and there’s no better one to land as your first than the World Championship. I’ve had misses in all three but now I’ll always be remembered as a world champion and hopefully it can lead to bigger and better things.”

Wilson’s route to the top of the sport has been far from serene.

He spent two years consigned to the amateur ranks after an unsuccessful first season on the tour, and considered it his last chance when he got another crack among the professionals in 2013.

His major breakthrough came when he fought through three qualifying rounds to reach and win the Shanghai Masters, becoming the lowest player in a decade to win a ranking tournament, but despite ascending to the world’s top 16, the expected haul of titles have been slow in coming.

“It’s like a Rocky Balboa story,” continued Wilson. “I’ve had to dig in and go back to the grotty gym and find myself again. For two years I couldn’t get through Q School and (wife) Sophie looked at me and said, ‘if you don’t do it this year, we’ll have to look at alternatives’.

“There have been plenty of holes in walls, plenty of doors that have been battered. There are lots of things that have been broken in frustration. I’ve sacrificed my life for this moment and it’s all been worthwhile now I’ve got my name on this trophy.”

Cazoo World Snooker Championship 2024 – Day Seventeen – The Crucible
Kyren Wilson’s world title was his first ‘triple crown’ win in the sport (Mike Egerton/PA)

Wilson succeeds Luca Brecel, the Belgian who spent his reign as world champion revelling in his status and paying scant attention to off-table matters, and who admitted after his first-round defeat to David Gilbert this year that he could not wait for it for end.

But Wilson dismissed suggestions that the title of world champion could prove to be a burden and said he was looking forward to the prospect of every moment on the tour next year.

Wilson added: “I’ll relish every single opportunity. I’m at a different stage of my life to Luca, I’ve been there and bought all the flash cars. I’ve imagined being introduced as world champion at numerous events next season and I can’t wait for that.”