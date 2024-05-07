Bolton heading to Wembley despite second-leg defeat to Barnsley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bolton heading to Wembley despite second-leg defeat to Barnsley

By Press Association
Aaron Collins scored a screamer for Bolton (Martin Rickett/PA)
Aaron Collins scored a screamer for Bolton (Martin Rickett/PA)

Bolton secured their place in the League One play-off final despite being beaten by Barnsley at the Toughsheet Community Stadium as Ian Evatt’s men edged the Tykes 5-4 on aggregate.

Holding the upper hand after last Friday’s 3-1 semi-final first-leg win at Oakwell, Bolton had their lead cut in the 36th minute by Sam Cosgrove before hitting back with a fine Aaron Collins strike and an Eoin Toal header in quick succession just prior to the break.

Barnsley scored again through Adam Phillips in the 64th minute and Cosgrove then made it 3-2 on the night 12 minutes later to set up a tense finale, but the Trotters held out as they gained revenge over the side that beat them in last season’s play-off semis.

They will head to Wembley a week on Saturday to vie with either Oxford or Peterborough for a place in the Championship – the U’s are 1-0 up in the tie ahead of Wednesday’s second leg at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Bolton are seeking a return to the second tier having last been in the division in 2018-2019, and a second promotion under Evatt, who guided them out of League Two in 2021.

For Barnsley, missing out on the final completes a disappointing end to 2023-24 in which they failed to win any of their final six games of the regular season and sacked manager Neill Collins with one remaining, placing Martin Devaney in interim charge.

Collins was to the fore in the opening stages, seeing a low strike pushed away by Liam Roberts and then dispossessing Mael de Gevigney and slotting home in the ninth minute, only for referee Oliver Langford to disallow the effort, judging it had been a foul.

Barnsley had penalty appeals waved away when Cosgrove went down under a challenge from Bolton goalkeeper Nathan Baxter, before Roberts made a good diving save to turn behind another shot from Collins, who subsequently fired wide on the follow-up after Dion Charles’ strike was blocked.

The visitors, having shown little threat up to that point, registered an attempt with Josh Earl nodding wide from a 28th-minute corner – and then a goal as Cosgrove battled to meet John McAtee’s delivery and headed in from close range.

Their joy was short-lived, though, as Bolton responded with Collins sending a delightful strike from around 25 yards into the net in the 43rd minute, and Toal then heading home three minutes later from Gethin Jones’ tee-up to give Evatt’s side a three-goal advantage on aggregate.

After Luca Connell curled off-target for Barnsley early in the second half and Charles struck wide at the other end, the Yorkshire outfit pulled another goal back when Bolton skipper Ricardo Santos gave the ball away and it was worked from Cosgrove to Phillips, who hit a deflected shot past Baxter.

And nerves among the Bolton fans then increased even more when Conor Grant lofted the ball into the box and Cosgrove headed in his second.

De Gevigney subsequently put a shot wide and a late header onto the roof of the net as continued Barnsley pressure failed to yield another goal, before the final whistle prompted a pitch invasion from delirious Bolton supporters.