This is my home – Danny Care extends stay at Harlequins

By Press Association
Danny Care has made a record 374 appearances for Harlequins (Ben Whitley/PA)
Former England scrum-half Danny Care has signed a new Harlequins contract ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Care, 37, has made a record 374 appearances for the Gallagher Premiership club and is the only player to have scored more than 100 tries in Harlequins’ colours.

“I’m excited to extend my contract with Quins for my 19th season at the club,” Care told the official club website after signing a new one-year deal.

“This is my home, I love everything about it, the rugby we play, our amazing fans, and the memories we have made together.

“It was an easy decision to sign the contract, we have a great group of lads who I love playing with, and we’re building something very special.

“We have the best fans in the world, and I can’t wait to pull on the Quarters for another season and run out in front of a packed Stoop.”

Care was part of Harlequins sides that won the Premiership titles in 2012 and 2021, as well as the Challenge Cup in 2011.

Harlequins scrum-half Danny Care won 101 caps for England (Gareth Fuller/PA)

He retired from international rugby in March having won 101 England caps across a 15-year Test career.

Care was a three-time Six Nations winner and part of Grand Slam success in 2016.

Harlequins director of rugby Billy Millard said: “Danny has been an incredible servant to our club and a true Harlequin, leading from the front with his exceptional professionalism, hard work, and determination to succeed.

“We love having Danny in our squad, he’s a great character and his infectious energy, alongside his experience, means he’s a hugely popular and important member of our Quins DNA.”