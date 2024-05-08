Worcestershire to honour Josh Baker by incorporating squad number into team kit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Worcestershire to honour Josh Baker by incorporating squad number into team kit

By Press Association
Josh Baker’s died unexpectedly last week (Nick Potts/PA)
Josh Baker’s died unexpectedly last week (Nick Potts/PA)

Worcestershire players will wear Josh Baker’s shirt number for the rest of the county season following the spinner’s shock death last week.

Baker, the 20-year-old left-armer, was found dead in Redditch just a day after taking three wickets for the Pears’ second XI.

West Mercia Police are not investigating Baker’s death, with no suspicious circumstances suspected, and the club have now moved to honour the former England Under-19 international by incorporating his playing number, 33, into his team-mate’s kit for the remainder of the summer in a “symbol of courage and inspiration”.

Worcestershire chief executive Ashley Giles said: “It is clear from the outpouring of love we’ve seen, following last week’s awful news, that Josh touched the lives of everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

“Wearing Josh’s number on their shirts is a way for the team, and all involved with Worcestershire cricket, to pay tribute to his memory and keep his spirit alive on the field.

“Josh’s Mum and Dad, Lisa and Paul, have asked us to thank everyone for the hundreds of messages of love and support that they have received since Josh’s passing.

“As we all continue to navigate through this very difficult time, we encourage our members, supporters, and the cricketing community to join us in honouring Josh’s memory and celebrate the life of a remarkable young man who will forever hold a special place in our hearts.”