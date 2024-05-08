Aston Villa to make late check on Emiliano Martinez for Olympiacos second leg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aston Villa to make late check on Emiliano Martinez for Olympiacos second leg

By Press Association
Emiliano Martinez will return to action for Aston Villa (Martin Rickett/PA)
Emiliano Martinez looks set to return to the Aston Villa side as they plot a dramatic European comeback against Olympiacos.

The Argentina goalkeeper has missed the last two games with a thigh injury suffered in the 2-2 Premier League draw with Chelsea 10 days ago.

But he has been training for the last couple of days and made the journey to Athens on Wednesday as Villa try to overcome a 4-2 first-leg deficit.

Olympiacos recorded an impressive 4-2 win at Villa Park in last week's first leg
Martinez was sorely missed in last week’s first leg when Villa were run ragged by the Greek side, leaving them with an uphill task if they are to reach a first European final since 1982.

Emery was tight-lipped about whether the World Cup winner would start in Athens, other than to say it would be decided on the morning of the match.

“He’s with us today,” Emery said. “I don’t want to keep information from you. He was injured last week after the match against Chelsea, 10 days.

“Tomorrow I will speak with him and the doctor to see if he is 100 per cent available.

“But if not I believe in Olsen. When we are building the team it is not only the players in the starting XI.”

Emery was far less forthcoming with news on Morgan Rogers, Youri Tielemans and Nicolo Zaniolo.

“We have some players close to coming back but I don’t know exactly if they can play tomorrow or not,” he added. I prefer to wait for tomorrow.”

The Spaniard will have to channel his past as he has experience of overcoming a 2-0 first-leg deficit in a European tie when his Sevilla side came back to beat Real Betis in the Europa League 10 years ago.

If Villa were able to repeat the feat, in what is their biggest European game in 40 years, Emery says they would overcome their biggest challenge of the season.

Aston Villa last won a European trophy in 1982
“Experiences can always help, being successful or not,” Emery added. “But we have to create and build a new way and we lost the first leg clearly.

“Tomorrow will be difficult to come back but we must play thinking to extend after the first 90 minutes, the game plan we had that didn’t work well but expect tomorrow to do better.

“It’s going to be very difficult here with the atmosphere.

“This is the challenge tomorrow, the biggest challenge we are going to face this year, playing in this semi-final.”