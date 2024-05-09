Joselu: How journeyman striker went from Premier League flop to Real hero

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Joselu: How journeyman striker went from Premier League flop to Real hero

By Press Association
Joselu celebrates after his two-goal show against Bayern Munich sent Real Madrid through to the Champions League final (Jose Breton/AP)
Joselu celebrates after his two-goal show against Bayern Munich sent Real Madrid through to the Champions League final (Jose Breton/AP)

Joselu needed just three minutes of a Champions League semi-final to transform Real Madrid’s fortunes and go from Newcastle and Stoke flop to Bernabeu hero.

After treading a curious career path which includes troubled spells on Tyneside and in the Potteries, Joselu showed that life can indeed be stranger than fiction by stepping off the bench to bewilder Bayern Munich.

Joselu brought parity in the 88th minute by being first to Manuel Neuer’s inexplicable fumble, and then swept home a stoppage-time winner to bask in adulation previously reserved for the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Raul.

Those crazy few minutes booked Real’s ticket to the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund, and left Joselu with double the amount of goals he managed to score for Stoke at the Britannia Stadium between June 2015 and August 2017.

But then Joselu’s story has been a slow burner for both club and country.

Born in Stuttgart and raised in Galicia, he did not win his first senior cap until March 2023 when two days short of his 33rd birthday – making him the oldest Spain debutant since 2006.

Prior to that was a tortuous struggle via Celta, Real Madrid – he was promoted from the B squad in 2011 but scoring on his LaLiga debut proved a false dawn – Hoffenheim, Eintracht Frankfurt and Hannover before the Premier League beckoned.

Watford v Stoke City – Barclays Premier League – Vicarage Road
Joselu struggled during his time at Stoke and scored only four goals (Daniel Hambury/PA)

Four goals in 27 Stoke appearances followed a £5.75 million move – and only one at home in a 3-1 victory over Norwich in January 2016.

With the assertion that Joselu could not do it on ‘any cold rainy night in Stoke’, the Spaniard was loaned out to Deportivo La Coruna after 14 months before Rafael Benitez took a £5m punt in days when Newcastle money belts were tight.

Joselu flopped again with seven goals in 52 appearances, almost half of which were as a substitute, during two seasons at St James’ Park.

A 2018 tweet from a Newcastle journalist that ‘Joselu has just hit the corner flag with a shot from 20 yards’ was seized upon and reposted furiously after Wednesday’s Champions League heroics.

Hull City v Newcastle United – Pre Season Friendly – KCOM Stadium
Joselu (left) failed to hit the heights at Newcastle under manager Rafael Benitez (Mike Egerton/PA)

Joselu’s career appeared to be winding down at Alaves and Espanyol but Real returned in June 2023 to announce a loan deal, with an option to buy at the end of the season.

Former Stoke team-mate Shay Given described it as “almost like a Roy of the Rovers story”, even if Real fans expecting the arrival of World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe from Paris St Germain were perplexed.

Yet the gamble has paid off with Joselu being in the right place at the right time on 17 occasions this season.

He has scored for Spain, won LaLiga – his first major club trophy – and now has European football’s biggest prize in sight.

Stoke and Newcastle must seem a long time ago for the 34-year-old.