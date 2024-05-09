Lando Norris confident McLaren can deliver title challenge in 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lando Norris confident McLaren can deliver title challenge in 2025

By Press Association
Norris picked up his first grand prix win in Miami (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Norris picked up his first grand prix win in Miami (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Lando Norris believes McLaren will “100 per cent” be title contenders next season and predicts plenty more excitement for the rest of 2024.

The 24-year-old claimed his maiden Formula One victory at the Miami Grand Prix last weekend, capitalising on a safety-car period before pulling away from Red Bull’s Max Verstappen to pick up his first win in his 110th grand prix.

It was McLaren’s first win in almost three years and was a further marker of the improvement at the British team.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown, left, hugs Norris after the race
McLaren CEO Zak Brown, left, hugs Norris after the race (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

Norris sits fourth in the drivers’ standings, 53 points adrift of three-time world champion Max Verstappen – while third-placed McLaren trail the dominant Red Bull by 115 points in the constructors’ battle.

When asked if they can contend for the title next season, Norris told Sky Sports F1: “100 per cent. I am saying that still with my feet on the ground. I want to believe that we have two great drivers. We have an amazing team behind us and we are closer than ever.

“As much as I said at the beginning of this year we can win races, I should have the confidence to say next year we can go for the next step.”

Norris believes McLaren remain short of the level of Red Bull and Ferrari
Norris believes McLaren remain short of the level of Red Bull and Ferrari (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

Norris, who extended his stay in Miami to toast his first win, was back at the McLaren Technology Centre on Thursday to share the success with the wider team.

He admits they remain short of Red Bull and Ferrari but is confident of more success this season.

“We still have work to do, we are not at the level they are just yet,” Norris added.

“On average we are not quite where we want to be. We still have our feet on the ground, we know we have more work to do. As soon as they’ve all had a little drink this morning I’m going to tell them to get back to work so we can keep fighting even more!

“If there is any race I want to have the same speed it is at Silverstone. We can win races this year, we can compete against Red Bull and we are looking at an exciting season between us, Red Bull and Ferrari.”