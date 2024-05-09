Rafael Nadal through to second round of Italian Open after comeback win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rafael Nadal through to second round of Italian Open after comeback win

By Press Association
Rafael Nadal earned a three-set win over Zizou Bergs (Andrew Medichini/AP)
Rafael Nadal battled back from a set down to qualify for the second round of the Italian Open with a 4-6 6-3 6-4 win over Zizou Bergs in Rome.

Nadal, looking to win the tournament for a record-extending 11th time but first since 2021, broke Bergs first but the 24-year-old Belgian qualifier hit back to claim the opening set and threaten an upset against the clay-court king.

But Nadal’s quality prevailed thereafter and the 37-year-old Spaniard eased to victory in two hours and 54 minutes and  book a second-round meeting with Hubert Hurkacz.

Playing in front of a packed centre court crowd, Nadal drew first blood in the first set when Bergs smashed a shot into the net to leave the former world number one 3-1 up.

Italy Tennis Open
Nadal came from a set down against Belgian Bergs (Andrew Medichini/AP)

However, Bergs rallied with a break of his own in the very next game and, with the scores locked at 4-4, Nadal hit a backhand wide before double-faulting and then smashing one long to hand the qualifier three break points.

Another Nadal double-fault further helped Bergs’ cause before the world number 108 clinched the first set in style with an emphatic mid-air volley.

Nadal started the next set much like he started the match with three straight points before a medical emergency in the crowd brought things to a halt momentarily.

After the restart, the 22-time grand slam winner broke Bergs and went 2-0 up and, having saved a break point in the fifth game, sealed the set to level things up at one apiece.

Nadal broke early again in the fifth to ease the likelihood of a shock defeat and battled back from 0-40 with five straight points to move 4-2 ahead, and there was no way back for Bergs.

Nadal, who has said on several occasions that this is likely to be his final season on tour,  admitted he had not been at his best but was delighted to progress.

He said: “That was not my best match. I was practicing better than I played but I found a way to win and that is important at the beginning of the tournament.

“I didn’t play much tennis for the last two years, some ups and downs but I think I can do it much better than what I did today.

“It’s always emotional to play here and the most important in my tennis career. The crowd has been important for me so super excited to play one more time here.”