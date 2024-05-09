Lauren Price: I want to be Wales’ version of Katie Taylor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lauren Price: I want to be Wales’ version of Katie Taylor

By Press Association
Wales’ Lauren Price is focusing on becoming a world champion on Saturday in just her seventh professional fight (Peter Byrne/PA)
Wales’ Lauren Price is focusing on becoming a world champion on Saturday in just her seventh professional fight (Peter Byrne/PA)

Lauren Price wants to become Wales’ version of boxing great Katie Taylor.

Price is bidding to be Wales’ first female boxing world champion in just her seventh professional fight on Saturday, with the undefeated fighter stepping up in class against American Jessica McCaskill for WBA, IBO and Ring Magazine welterweight world titles.

The 29-year-old, from Ystrad Mynach in the Rhymney Valley, emulated Taylor’s Olympic success at London 2012 by winning middleweight gold in Tokyo three years ago, and she believes upsetting McCaskill on home soil will launch her pro career along similar lines to Irish star Taylor.

“I believe this fight is the start of something special,” Price said ahead of a showdown that is expected to be a sell-out at Cardiff’s Utilita Arena.

“I want to go and achieve so much. To create a Welsh legacy, be in massive fights, and be an undisputed and multi-weight world champion.

“You’ve seen what Katie Taylor has done for Ireland and I want to do the same for Wales.

“She’s a legend all over the world, but in Ireland the fans come out to see her, they travel to Vegas and all over.

“To have my fan base like that, starting on Saturday and to keep going, would be special. We’re a small nation like Ireland and we support our own too.”

Chantelle Cameron v Katie Taylor 2 – 3Arena
Lauren Price wants to emulate the achievements of Ireland’s Katie Taylor in the boxing ring (Liam McBurney/PA)

McCaskill – who lost a unanimous points decision to Taylor at lightweight in 2017 – unified the WBA and WBC super-lightweight titles before moving up to welterweight to end Cecilia Braekhus’ decade-long reign in the division.

But the 39-year-old, who fights out of Chicago, is coming off the back of a defeat to Chantelle Cameron in her bid to become a two-weight undisputed champion and a September draw with Sandy Ryan.

Price said: “This fight is a big step up against a legitimate champion and she is going to ask questions of me at times.

“I’ve had six fights as a pro and won every single round comfortably using my boxing skills.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Sixteenth
Lauren Price was an Olympic champion in Tokyo three years ago (Adam Davy/PA)

“I know I’m going to have to fight at times in this one. I haven’t done that yet but, I can assure everyone, when I do have to bite down on my gumshield and have a war I can do that as well.

“I’ve had 75 kilo Russians running at me in the amateurs. I respect that the amateurs are completely different from the pros, but once you’ve been across different styles you’ve experienced everything really.

“Even winning on Saturday won’t beat that Olympic medal. I don’t think people understand when I say that.

“You hear (Vasiliy) Lomachenko and (Oleksandr) Usyk say their gold medals mean everything to them because just to qualify for an Olympic Games is so hard.”

Thursday’s pre-fight press conference was held in a suite high up at Cardiff City Stadium – and Price could not resist gazing down on the pitch once it was over.

It is exactly 10 years since Price gave up an impressive football career to focus on boxing.

“I’ve played Champions League on this pitch and international games for Wales,” said Price.

“To box here and sell out this stadium is a dream. It’s something I want to do.”