Billy Vunipola handed formal RFU warning over drunken arrest on Majorca trip

By Press Association
Billy Vunipola has received a warning from the Rugby Football Union (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Billy Vunipola has received a formal warning from the Rugby Football Union for his drunken arrest in Majorca but has avoided any further sanction from the governing body.

The England number eight was tasered twice by Spanish police after refusing to leave ‘Epic’ bar in Palma during a Saracens team-bonding trip two weekends ago.

He was later fined 240 euros (£205) for resisting the law by an express trial, which also issued a four-month suspended prison sentence.

Saracens responded to the incident by reprimanding Vunipola over his conduct and after examining the details of the investigation by the Gallagher Premiership champions, the RFU has reached the same verdict.

“We have considered the apologies Billy has provided, his clear contrition and the circumstances around the incident and have concluded the most appropriate course of action is to issue a formal warning under RFU regulation 19.6.13,” a statement said.

“This warning will sit on his record for five years and may be relied upon in future disciplinary proceedings.

“It has been made clear to Billy that as a senior and respected player, such actions risk bringing the game as a whole into disrepute.

“In particular, such actions clearly go against the core values of rugby which collectively the sport works hard to promote.”

Vunipola was drinking for the first time since April 2022 in recognition it would be his final trip away with his Saracens team-mates because of his move to Montpellier next season.

Billy Vunipola helped England finish third at last autumn's World Cup
Billy Vunipola helped England finish third at last autumn’s World Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)

Explaining his behaviour in the bar, the 75-cap international revealed that he has a problem with drinking to excess.

“My issue is just not knowing when to stop and that’s probably why I stopped drinking for so long,” Vunipola told the Daily Mail.

“I’ve never really been a casual drinker. If I drink, I get to a place where I probably forget what I did.

“That’s the reason why I had stopped and the reason why I had a drink last weekend was because it was my last ever trip with the boys and I wanted to really enjoy it. But obviously I went too far.”

Saracens have stated that they will continue to hold team-bonding trips despite Vunipola’s arrest.