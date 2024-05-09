Jack Draper sets up Italian Open clash with defending champion Daniil Medvedev

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jack Draper sets up Italian Open clash with defending champion Daniil Medvedev

By Press Association
Jack Draper (pictured) set up a second-round clash with defending champion Daniil Medvedev at the Italian Open (Martin Rickett/PA)
Jack Draper (pictured) set up a second-round clash with defending champion Daniil Medvedev at the Italian Open (Martin Rickett/PA)

Jack Draper set up a second-round clash with defending champion Daniil Medvedev at the Italian Open while Rafael Nadal battled to victory in his Rome opener.

The 11-time champion was in action at the Foro Italico for the first time since 2022 and struggled to find his game against qualifier Zizou Bergs, but fought back from a set down to win 4-6 6-3 6-4.

The contest was delayed by a medical emergency in the stands early in the second set, while Nadal won a point in the third set despite slipping over mid-rally.

It was a gritty affair until the end and the veteran Spaniard vowed to hold nothing back in his next match against seventh seed Hubert Hurkacz.

“That was not my best match,” said Nadal. “I was practising better than I played but I found a way to win and that is important at the beginning of the tournament.

“I didn’t play much tennis for the last two years, some ups and downs, but I think I can do it much better than what I did today.

“I need to try to play at my 100 per cent. It’s not easy because I need to lose a little bit of fear that I have in some shots. If something happens, something happens.

“I have Roland Garros in just two weeks and a half. It has arrived a moment that I need to prove myself if I am able to push my body to the limit that I need to push to feel myself ready for what’s coming.”

British number two Draper was much happier with his performance in a 7-5 6-1 victory over Croatian Borna Coric.

Coric hung in well under immense pressure in the opening set before Draper finally took his seventh break point, but the 22-year-old was more ruthless in a one-sided second.

Sat in Draper’s box courtside was former top-10 player Wayne Ferreira, who is on a trial period assisting coach James Trotman.

“Wayne at the moment is just a trial,” Draper told Sky Sports. “I think it’s really important to say that James Trotman is my main coach right now.

“Wayne coming in has given us a few little tips. He’s obviously been on tour for a long time. He was an excellent player himself.

“Now I think it’s about developing my game to hopefully be that top-10 player and winning big titles. That’s where I want to be.”

Draper has lost a lot of close matches against higher-ranked players this season and now has another chance to test himself when he takes on second seed Medvedev.

Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka claimed her best win on clay (Andrew Medichini/AP)

“I’m going to have to play great tennis,” said Draper. “His level’s incredibly high, he’s one of the best players on tour for a reason, a grand slam champion and someone that all the players respect.

“I played a good first round today so hopefully I can take that into that match.”

Naomi Osaka likened herself to a “baby giraffe” after claiming her first victory over a top-20 player on clay, beating in-form Marta Kostyuk 6-3 6-2, while Coco Gauff defeated Magdalena Frech 6-3 6-3.