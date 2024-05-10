Gary Neville hopes FA Cup final win can act as a catalyst for success at Man Utd

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Gary Neville hopes FA Cup final win can act as a catalyst for success at Man Utd

By Press Association
Gary Neville believes the FA Cup final could act as a catalyst for United (Peter Byrne/PA)
Gary Neville believes the FA Cup final could act as a catalyst for United (Peter Byrne/PA)

Gary Neville believes defying the odds to win the FA Cup at the end of a miserable campaign could kickstart Manchester United’s rise back to the top.

The absentee-hit Red Devils languish eighth after Monday’s 4-0 humbling at Crystal Palace and have three matches to avoid recording their lowest finish and points tally of the Premier League era.

United’s poor performances and results have heaped pressure on under-fire manager Erik ten Hag and increased the importance of the FA Cup final against neighbours Manchester City.

Big changes are afoot whatever happens at Wembley as Ineos look to take the Old Trafford outfit back to the top, but former captain Neville believes the May 25 clash could be the catalyst for a brighter future.

“As sure as the sun will rise, Manchester United will start to win again,” he told the PA news agency. “It’s a fact.

“When that is, I don’t know. It can be no guarantee, but I know that these things go in cycles.

“I lived my whole childhood watching Liverpool, Everton and Arsenal win trophies, win the old Division One, and was patient.

“I had to wait until I was 18, 19 when Manchester United first won a league title in my life – and then we won a load of league titles, and now we’ve not won one for 10 years.

Gary Neville won multiple Premier League titles with United
Gary Neville won multiple Premier League titles with United (Nick Potts/PA)

“I know full well that in my lifetime – hopefully – Manchester United will win trophies, but they will win trophies again. We will get it right, just as Liverpool will, just as Arsenal will.

“You can’t keep these great clubs down. I’m sorry, they’re too big, they’re too established, they’ve got a great history, they go through lean periods.

“Look, I hope in three, four weeks that this FA Cup final against Manchester City, which is such a tough game, we know how good City are, but if they can just defy the odds who knows where that might lead to.

“You know, in 1989-90 Sir Alex Ferguson won an FA Cup that put belief into him, into a group of players.

Sir Alex Ferguson celebrates with goalkeeper Les Sealey after winning the FA Cup
Sir Alex Ferguson celebrates with goalkeeper Les Sealey after winning the FA Cup in 1990 (PA archive)

“They then went onto win a Cup Winners’ Cup, then went onto win the League Cup, then went onto eventually win a league title.

“It was building block by block, step by step and that could be just around the corner, or it could be a few years away, but they will win again Manchester United. It’s inevitable.”

The FA Cup final is a repeat of last year’s showpiece, which City won 2-1 before going onto lift the Champions League and join United as the only English teams in history to win the treble.

The rivals go toe-to-toe the day before the 25th anniversary of Ferguson’s side achieving the ground-breaking feat, which is celebrated in a new Prime Video documentary series released next Friday.

Neville was among the United treble heroes at the world premiere of ’99’ in Manchester on Thursday evening and enjoyed reminiscing about their historic season.

“I remember saying to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that night ‘you don’t know what you’ve just done’,” he said.

“Honestly, it hit me the minute that goal went in. I lay on the floor and looked up because I was a United fan. I knew that what we’d done was monumental.

Peter Schmeichel lifts the Champions League in 1999
Peter Schmeichel lifts the Champions League in 1999 (Phil Noble/PA)

“Not just to get the treble, but just the actual winning the Champions League, so to look back on it is great.

“We obviously want to achieve things in our post-football careers, but nostalgia’s good every so often and I think this was the right time to do it.

“It’s the last time this story could be told, I think, by the group of players that took part in it.”