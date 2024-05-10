Rachel Williams seeks ‘relief’ on personal mission to win FA Cup with Man Utd

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Rachel Williams seeks ‘relief’ on personal mission to win FA Cup with Man Utd

By Press Association
Rachel Williams joined Manchester United from Tottenham in 2022 (Nick Potts/PA)
Rachel Williams joined Manchester United from Tottenham in 2022 (Nick Potts/PA)

Manchester United forward Rachel Williams says winning the FA Cup this weekend would be “massive” for the team – and a relief for her personally.

United will look to clinch the first major piece of silverware since the side was launched in 2018 when they face Tottenham in Sunday’s sold-out Wembley showdown.

And Williams, who joined in 2022 after leaving Spurs, told the PA news agency: “It would be massive.

“I do think people forget that United Women are only five, six years old and for me being at that club, the improvements I see, even behind the scenes – it’s a club that wants to win things and they invest in us and we’ve got the best of everything to be the best players we can be.

“So I think, with the fans and just for the club in general, this now could be the start of us bringing silverware to the club.”

United, who are currently fifth in the Women’s Super League, take on first-time finalists Spurs a year on from playing in their own maiden final, losing 1-0 to Chelsea in a campaign that also saw them finish second behind the Blues in the league.

Having won the competition in 2012 with Birmingham, Williams, 36, has subsequently been an FA Cup runner-up twice, the other occasion being with Notts County in 2015 when the final was first held at Wembley, and has also in that time experienced League Cup final defeats with both of those clubs.

She said: “2012 is when I last won it. I’ve had a few finals along the way and keep losing. So this year, I want it.

Williams in action for United (Nick Potts/PA)
Williams (left) has suffered defeat in two FA Cup finals since winning the competition with Birmingham in 2012 (Nick Potts/PA)

“It would be finally a relief, because I’ve got a winners (medal) and then a losers, losers, losers, so it would nice to get another winners’ one.”

The 2012 success against Chelsea at Ashton Gate – which Birmingham won on penalties after a 2-2 draw, with Williams equalising late in normal time to make it 1-1, then having a spot-kick saved in the shootout – came alongside goalkeeper Becky Spencer.

The pair were also team-mates during Williams’ two-year Tottenham stint and are now set to face each other in Sunday’s showpiece.

“That’s women’s football for you – one minute I’m winning an FA Cup with Becky Spencer and now we’re against each other,” she said.

“Becky’s known me for a long time. So you kind of play that cat and mouse game, like she’ll probably know what I’m going to do, I’m going to know her strengths and weaknesses.

Tottenham goalkeeper Becky Spencer (Adam Davy/PA)
Williams and Tottenham goalkeeper Becky Spencer (pictured) played alongside each other for Birmingham in the 2012 final (Adam Davy/PA)

“The best team is going to win at the end of the day and I’m just hoping that’s going to be us.”

Williams scored United’s second when they beat Chelsea 2-1 in last month’s semi-final at Leigh Sports Village – making a rare start.

While mostly utilised by boss Marc Skinner from the bench, the former England international has netted 10 times – including four FA Cup goals – in all competitions this season.

And when asked about being a ‘super sub’, Williams said: “Of course I’d love to start more games. But for the opposition we face on the day, if the manager has other ideas, that’s the whole point of a team.

“When you are called upon, you deliver and I think I’ve done that. I obviously have the name, a bit like (Ole Gunnar) Solskjaer when he was a super sub.

Williams in action during last month's semi-final against Chelsea (Nick Potts/PA)
Williams (left) was in action during last month’s semi-final against Chelsea (Nick Potts/PA)

“If that’s now where I’m at in my career, how they see me as a player, so be it. I’ve made the best of it and loved every minute of it.”

Williams feels she still has lots more to give in her career, saying: “I’m still playing and giving everything like I’m still in my early 20s. I’ve kept myself fit and healthy.

“I like the fact I’m the age I am and still getting those numbers. I just see it as a challenge and I think that’s what keeps me going. Whatever I’ve got this year – well, next year I’m going to try to beat that.”