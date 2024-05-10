Spurs are on their way to Wembley – Tottenham’s route to Women’s FA Cup final

Tottenham will play in a Women’s FA Cup final for the first time on Sunday after an eventful run in this year’s competition.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at Spurs’ dramatic route to Wembley during Robert Vilahamn’s debut season in charge.

Tottenham 3 Sheffield United 2 (fourth round, Jan 14)

The journey was almost over before it had begun after Championship outfit United raced into a two-goal lead and it took until the 69th minute for captain Bethany England to reduce the deficit with her first goal since hip surgery. England’s spot-kick with 10 minutes left looked set to force extra time before Rosella Ayane smashed home in the sixth minute of stoppage time – the first of several late goals for Tottenham in this run.

Tottenham 1 Charlton 0 (fifth round, Feb 10)

Breakthrough 🔓 Kit Graham with a long-range finish against her former club for @SpursWomen 💥#AdobeWomensFACup pic.twitter.com/IMPAEJSHiv — Adobe Women's FA Cup (@AdobeWFACup) February 10, 2024

Spurs were up against more second-tier opposition and faced their former head coach Karen Hills. Charlton managed to frustrate the hosts for long periods, but also needed a slice of luck after Eveliina Summanen and England both hit the woodwork. Substitute Kit Graham ensured the road to Wembley stayed on track when she rifled home against her old club with 14 minutes left.

Tottenham 1 Manchester City 1 – 4-3 on penalties (quarter-finals, Mar 10)

Amy James-Turner scores the winning spot-kick for Tottenham against Manchester City (Nigel French/PA)

In the fourth meeting of the season between the two clubs, Tottenham flipped the form table on its head. Manchester City had won the previous three clashes by a 10-0 aggregate score and a familiar tale appeared on the cards when Mary Fowler put them in front after six minutes. Vilahamn watched his side stick to their game-plan and create chances until England pounced on a mistake in the sixth minute of stoppage time. Penalties were eventually required and Becky Spencer thwarted Alex Greenwood and Chloe Kelly to earn a historic victory.

Tottenham 2 Leicester 1 – AET (semi-finals, Apr 14)

A first-time finalist was guaranteed when the last-four draw was made and Spurs switched the fixture to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Leicester were set to be party-poopers in front of a largely home-backed 18,708 crowd when Jutta Rantala broke the deadlock after 12 minutes. However, the never-say-die attitude of this year’s finalists shone through as England sent Jess Naz away to level with nine minutes left before Martha Thomas headed in a 118th-minute winner which sparked wild celebrations in N17.