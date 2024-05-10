Man Utd return to Wembley – The route to Women’s FA Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man Utd return to Wembley – The route to Women’s FA Cup final

By Press Association
Manchester United’s player celebrate after taking the lead against Chelsea in last month’s FA Cup semi-final (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester United are back in the Women’s FA Cup final as they take on Tottenham in the showpiece on Sunday.

Here, the PA news agency looks at their second successive run to Wembley, after losing 1-0 to Chelsea when first-time finalists last season.

Manchester United 5 Newcastle 0 (fourth round, Jan 14)

Nikita Parris scores against Newcastle (Nick Potts/PA)
Nikita Parris (third right) scored twice against Newcastle in round four (Nick Potts/PA)

Marc Skinner’s side advanced to the the last 16 with a comfortable victory over the third-tier Magpies at Leigh Sports Village, with Ella Toone and Nikita Parris putting them two goals up in the first half. Parris added her second 10 minutes after the break and further efforts followed from substitutes Rachel Williams and Melvine Malard.

Southampton 1 Manchester United 3 (fifth round, Feb 11)

Next up it was Championship opposition for United as they visited a Saints side who threatened an upset when Lexi Lloyd-Smith, on at the interval, cancelled out Toone’s early opener in the 65th minute. Moments later Skinner brought on Williams and the forward once again made an impact, scoring headers in the 74th and 82nd minute as the visitors secured a quarter-final spot.

Brighton 0 Manchester United 4 (quarter-finals, Mar 9)

With Brighton going into the match six days after winning 7-3 at Bristol City in the Women’s Super League and United having been held 1-1 at West Ham the same day, it appeared a potentially tricky tie for Skinner’s team at the Broadfield Stadium. However, they subsequently found themselves three goals up by half-time courtesy of efforts from Millie Turner, Parris and Lucia Garcia, and Lisa Naalsund completed the rout just prior to the hour.

Manchester United 2 Chelsea 1 (semi-finals, Apr 14)

A rematch of the 2023 final saw United make history at Leigh Sports Village as they beat Chelsea for the first time since the team was launched in 2018. Garcia headed them in front in the first minute and Williams, making a rare start on this occasion, added a header of her own midway through the first half to double the advantage. Former United player Lauren James pulled a goal back just prior to the break and the visitors did most of the attacking thereafter but Skinner’s team held out, with Mary Earps making a superb save to thwart James.